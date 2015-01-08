Neuer retains World's Best Goalkeeper crown

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has had an incredible twelve months, winning the domestic double with his club, before tasting World Cup success wth the German National side - all while picking up the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the tournament in the process.

His revolutionary 'sweeper keeper' tactics and world-class stops have given him the undeniable position of being the best goalkeeper in the world, and he is still in the running to pick up the Ballon D'Or in Zurich later this month- even with messrs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo standing in his way of winning the coveted prize.

The International Football Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) has recognised the German's achievements by declaring him as The World's Best Goalkeeper - meaning he has won the federation's competition for the second successive time.

The award was voted on by editorial staff and experts in over 60 countries, and the 28-year-old picked up 216 of a possible 538 points to beat Chelsea FC keeper Thibaut Courtois (96) and Keylor Navas (46) of Real Madrid CF to the win.