Kiyotake aims to make mark on 2015

Hannover 96's Hiroshi Kiyotake has a promising 2015 ahead, with his attention on representing Japan in the AFC Asian Cup this month, and helping Hannover push towards the European positions in the Bundesliga.

"The early elimination hurt us" - Hiroshi Kiyatoke

The ambitious 25-year-old's first priority will be on helping guide Japan to a better tournament than their first-hurdle exit in Brazil this summer: "It's an honour and a privilege to have been selected," Kiyotake told hannover96.com. "We're motivated to succeed, we've prepared well and we aim to be better and more successful than we were at the World Cup in Brazil. The early elimination hurt us."

His positivity, however, is infectious, and shows just way Hannover were moved to purchase him from relegated 1. FC Nürnberg last summer. "I am grateful for everything - the club and the supporters have made the transition easy for me," he said.

After his international exploits, Kiyatoke's attention will turn towards helping Hannover build on a reasonably impressive start to the season. The club sit eighth in the Bundesliga table, with 24 points - just three points adrift of the European places.

"Picking up a few more points would have been nice" - Hiroshi Kiyatoke

A similar showing in the Rückrunde will give Hannover a real shot at returning to Europe after a two-year absence, and Kiyatoke knows it could have been an ever better first-half to the campaign: "Picking up a few more points would have been nice as it would have meant we'd be higher up the table," he admitted. "That must be our target for the rest of the season." With teams jostling for position in a tightly-contested league, Kiyatoke is right: Hannover must kick on from here if they want to be successful come the close of the campaign.

One thing is for sure: Kiyatoke may have a lot to look forward to in 2015, and he will hope that his influence can carry both Japan and Hannover to success.