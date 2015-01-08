Hildebrand's agent rules out move to Seattle Sounders

Former Germany goalkeeper, Timo Hildebrand has ruled out a move to the MLS with Seattle Sounders, his agent told kicker.

“Seattle are no option. And I can’t discuss the other options,” said Jorg Neblung.

The 35-year old joined Eintracht Frankfurt as a costless agent in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Schalke 04.

The former German international, who earned seven caps was brought to Frankfurt following the injury to number one, Kevin Trapp.

Hildebrand made his 300th Bundesliga appearance at his fourth German club after Felix Wiedewald, 24, was diagnosed with glandular fever.

However, a deal involving a move to the MLS currently hinges on his teammate, Wiedwald, who has reportedly agreed a return to his old club, Werder Bremen in January, or when his contract expires in summer.

This means, the shot-stopper could yet stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, although his agent confirmed that a MLS move is still on the cards.