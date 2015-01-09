Hot prospect Christiansen swaps Rostock for Ingolstadt

Hansa Rostock's Max Christiansen has moved to FC Ingolstadt, it was confirmed today.

Christiansen, 18, has managed an impressive seventeen appearances for Hansa this season. A central midfielder by trade, be that in a holding role or in a slightly more advanced position, he's played eight games for Germany's under-19 side and scored once.

"With Max Christiansen, a highly talented player joins us, who can play multiple positions," said FCI sporting director Thomas Linke, who was pleased with the transfer. The deal is rumoured to have cost around €250,000 and Christiansen will sign a three year deal.

"I deliberately chose Ingolstadt for the long term, because the club has a great perspective and I am convinced that I can develop myself here brilliantly," commented Christiansen himself.

He joins a side in form, as Ingolstadt are currently comfortably top of the 2.Bundesliga by a sizeable seven points. They face Greuther Fürth on February 6th, when they return to action.

Quotes via kicker.