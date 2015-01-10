Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol: Bale and James star as Real stay top

Carlo Ancelotti's men got back to winning ways in style, as they beat 10th placed Espanyol with a comfortable 3-0 victory in truth at home in-front of their supporters at the Santiago Bernabeú. Goals from James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale before the half-time interval all but sealed the three points, with subsitute Nacho Fernandez scoring his first ever senior goal meaning that they move four points clear of nearest title rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, who play against each other in a second - third clash on Sunday night.

James broke the deadlock with a neat finish through the goalkeeper's legs in the 12th minute after a square pass under pressure by Ronaldo - before Bale scored a sublime costless-kick from 25 yards out, which cannoned in off the post, with Casilla helpless to try and stop the swerving strike from going in.

In the second-half, things turned interesting for the hosts. Espanyol had a man advantage after 55 minutes, when full-back Fabio Coentrao was given a straight red card by the referee for an unintentional sliding challenge on Jose Canas, before going down injured during the tackle. He was late, and had his studs showing as he clipped the opponent, but was arguably unlucky to be given his marching orders as it was an accident and he was unable to stop his momentum going into the challenge itself.

Real were eager to score more goals, but had chances wasted. Bale and Ronaldo came close on a number of occasions in the second 45 minutes of play, as the visitors were unable to challenge Casillas in the Real Madrid goal for the most part. Benzema clipped a wonder ball across to Ronaldo, who squandered a chance from close range. Bale span past his marker and yet missed a one-on-one opportunity that he should have scored, with Ronaldo waiting in support on his left; instead shooting wide of the post.

It took 30 minutes to score their first of the half, but substitute Nacho Fernandez got his name on the scoresheet with a blasting effort beyond Casilla into the bottom corner of the net after a lovely one-two play between Isco and Arbaloa found the young Spaniard in the box to finish.

It was a landmark goal, as it was his first official goal for the senior team, and secured all three points in a match where they could have easily scored six or seven goals if they took their chances better.