€10million bid for Shinji Okazaki rejected

Mainz manager Christian Heidel has rejected a 10-million euro bid for star striker Shinji Okazaki from Premier League club Leicester City.

The 28 year old has scored eight this season.

Heidel : "The risk is too great in this situation. I have no striker, who is similarly to Shinji. " Mainz is currently sit twelfth in the table, but they’re just one point ahead of the relegation places.”

“People always say we could get €12 or €13 million if we sell Okazaki but there is no guarantee we could sign someone that has the same scoring power,” Heidel continued.

“If we had 25 or 26 points right now then maybe I would have made a different decision,” he said.

According to the report, penalties aside, Okazaki is among the top three Bundesliga scorers over the last 18 months since joining Mainz from Stuttgart.

Leicester had reportedly offered £8 million for Okazaki, who scored 15 times last season, becoming Japan’s most prolific scorer in a single season in a top European league.

Leicester currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table, with just seventeen points.

Mainz’s decision not to sell Okazaki could come as a blow to the Japanese international who earlier this week told Kyodo News that a move to England’s top flight would be a dream come true.

“It has been a dream of mine since my youth to play in the Premier League and I have been watching the Premier League since I turned pro,” Okazaki said at Japan’s training camp in Australia at the Asian Cup.

“Japanese players have not been able to do well in the Premier League but I would like to experience it for myself. Even if I was to risk leaving Mainz it would still be worth it.”