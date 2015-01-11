Live Score Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid

That's all from me for tonight but VAVEL UK will be back again in midweek covering the Copa del Rey games. Thank you.

Atletico are now four points behind Real having played a game more than their rivals. It won't be easy to close that gap and their title hopes are now hanging in the balance. They play Real in midweek with a 2-0 first leg lead and Simeone will desperate to set up another meeting with Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa.

Barcelona must now try to put a consistent run together to keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Beating Atletico will be a huge confidence boost for them though after failing to do so in six meetings last season.

Huge win for Barcelona who looked very impressive in patches. They were outstanding in the first half but struggled for a while after Atletico scored before Messi sealed the win late on.

FULL TIME BARCELONA 3-1 ATLETICO MADRID

93' There's a mix up in the Barcelona box as Bravo comes for a costless kick but misses. Rafinha clears the danger.

91' Sub! Pedro comes on for Luis Suarez.

90' 3 minutes added on.

88' Sub! Rafinha comes on for Rakitic.

87' GOAL!!!!! BARCELONA 3-1!!!!! That will seal it. Suarez picks the ball up on the left before switching the play to the right to Messi. He tried to play a one two with Rakitic but can't collect the return ball but it hits off Garcia and back into Messi's path who side foots into the corner.

85' Barca clear a corner but it falls to Tiago who shots from distance but it's straight at the keeper.

84' Neymar gets the better of Juanfran down the left and Suarez dummies the cross which falls to Messi but his shot is straight at Moya.

83' Sub! Atletico bring on Siqueira for Gamez.

83' Yellow! Godin sees yellow for going through the back of international team mate Suarez.

80' Atletico are pushing for the equaliser and are unlucky when the ball is played across goal and Bravo just gets his fingers on it and Barca clear.

77' Break for Atletico with Mandzukic running down the right. He plays a lovely ball in towards Torres but Bravo comes out to collect on the edge of the box. Great awareness from the goalkeeper with his defence nowhere to be seen.

74' Sub! Raul Garcia comes on for Griezmann.

72' Things are looking a bit nervy in the Camp Nou. Barcelona should have been out of sight in the first half but it's been more even since the penalty.

69' Yellow! Antoine Griezmann is the latest to go into the book for a foul on Busquets.

68' Sub! Fernando Torres comes on for Gabi. Atletico will change shape now.

65' Yellow! Tiago goes into the book after dragging Neymar back when the Brazilian was looking to run at the Atleti defence.

59' Yellow! Luis Suarez has something to say to the referee after Rakitic goes down in the box. No penalty and a booking for the Uruguayan.

57' GOAL!!!!! 2-1!!!!! Bravo dives to his right and Mandzukic goes down the middle. Game on.

56' PENALTY! ATLETICO! Jesus Gamez tries to take on Messi and gets a tap on the ankle and the ref points to the spot. Not much in it but there was contact.

55' Barca dictating everything here. They seem happy to just play the ball around their defence and midfield. Atleti are pressing high but haven't been able to get near them.

48' Godin gets up well at a corner but his looping header is just over.

46' We are back underway.

Atletico didn't have a single shot on target in that first half with their only effort coming from Koke. Diego Simeone has his work cut out at half time.

Messi has been outstanding so far although no doubt the handball incident will be talked about. The ball bounced up and he controlled it around the top right of his chest and top of his right arm. The ball probably made contact with his chest but definitely touched his right bicep too.

If Barcelona are in crisis someone better tell the players. The Catalans were sensational in that first half and completely dominated the champions.

HT BARCELONA 2-0 ATLETICO MADRID

45' 1 minute added on.

42' It's been ole football from Barca and after a long spell of possession it's nearly three. Dani Alves hammers a cross in and Messi gets his head on it but it's just wide.

35' GOAL!!!!! BARCELONA 2-0!!!!! There's a shout for handball against Messi and it looks justified as he controls with the top of his arm before running at the Atleti defence. He passes to Luis Suarez who side foots past Moya. It's no more than Barca deserve after a dominant first half although Atletico will rightly feel aggrieved.

33' It's getting a bit ugly now as the teams pile in for some chest bumping after a clash between Busquets and Mandzukic. Mandzukic caught Busquets with an arm but the Barca man makes more of it than there was. Mandzukic sees Yellow.

30' Diego Simeone doesn't get much wrong but his decision to play Jesus Gamez hasn't worked. Messi is taking advantage of the veteran and it will be a surprise if Simeone doesn't change something soon.

29' It's all Barca here and this time Neymar is the creator. He sets up Messi who easily beats Gamez but his shot is blocked. The rebound comes back and he lobs one into the box but Neymar is too enthusiastic and fouls Godin.

23' Another great chance for Barca. Messi releases Suarez who beat Gimenez before crossing to Neymar. The Brazilian's header is off target though with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

21' Yellow! It's been coming. Atletico have took Messi down a few times now and Jesus Gamez is the man to see yellow with the ref having saw enough. Neymar is back on.

17' Neymar is down after a clash with Gimenez. Neymar swung a foot to shoot at the edge of the box and kicked the bottom of Gimenez's foot. There's blood coming through the sock and Neymar is leaving the field on a stretcher but looks to be signaling for a new pair of socks so should continue.

15' Half chance for Atletico when the ball drops to Koke on the edge of the box but he drags his shot well wide.

13' Almost two for Barca. The ball comes to Jordi Alba after a good move from Neymar and Suarez and his low shot is spilled by Moya but he manages to block Suarez's follow up.

12' GOAL!!!!! BARCELONA 1-0!!!!! Messi plays a one two with Alves on the right before he flicks the ball past Godin and crosses. Suarez can't control the ball on his thigh but Juanfran misses the clearance and Neymar taps in at the back post.

9' The first opportunity falls to Barcelona. Neymar runs at the Atletico defence before playing Messi in on the right, his shot is wild though and slices wide of the goal.

4' It looks as though Jesus Gamez has started at left back with Juanfran in his usual slot on the right.

0' We are now underway.

The teams are now lined up on the centre circle for a moment of respect for the victims of the recent events in Paris. The cameras focus on Antoine Griezmann, the lone Frenchman on the pitch.

The teams are on the field and Lionel Messi is receiving a trophy for being La Liga's all time leading goal scorer.

All over at Los Carmenes. Granada 1-1 Real Sociedad and the nation's focus moves to the north east.

We are just fifteen minutes away from kick off in Barcelona. Who do you think will win? Can the losers still win the title?

Granada have equalised against Real Sociedad. Fran Rico got the goal from the penalty spot.

We are now thirty minutes from kick off in the Camp Nou.

From looking at the lineups and the playing styles of both clubs, Barcelona should have plenty of possession but Griezmann will cause them all sorts of trouble on the counter attack. The first goal in this could be very important.

Barca line up as expected but the big surprise for Atletico is the inclusion of Jesus Gamez. He played well on Wednesday against Real at right back and will most likely start there with Juanfran moving across to left back.

Atletico - Moya; Gamez, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran; Koke, Gabi, Tiago, Arda; Mandzukic, Griezmann.

Barca - Bravo; Alves, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar.

We are now seventy-five minutes from kick off in Barcelona and we should be able to bring you team news within the next fifteen minutes or so.

Just an update on that game in Andalusia, Carlos Vela has scored a penalty to give David Moyes' Real Sociedad the lead on thirty-six minutes.

On Sunday morning Sevilla won 2-0 away to Almeria and Elche have just won 2-1 away to Athletic Bilbao. Granada and Real Sociedad are currently playing in Andalusia and the weekends final match will take place tomorrow between Rayo Vallecano and Cordoba.

There were four games on Saturday which saw Real Madrid beat Espanyol 3-0, Malaga draw 1-1 with Villarreal, Celta draw 1-1 with Valencia (Celta's goal was there first in La Liga since beating Barcelona on 1st November) and Eibar beat Getafe 2-1.

It all started on Friday night with a goalless draw in a clash in the bottom half of the table between Levante and Deportivo.

This will be the ninth game in La Liga this weekend so let's take a look at what else has already happened.

We are now two hours from live Barcelona - Atletico Madrid kickoff in the Camp Nou.

Home advantage should make Barcelona favourites but Atletico will prove to be very difficult to beat and they are more than capable of hurting Barca on the counter attack. Neither side will be happy with the draw though so this could be a little more open than last years games which saw seven goals in the six meetings.

We will of course bring you team news as soon as we get it which should be roughly one hour before kick off.

Atletico Player to Look - Koke has been sensational for Atletico and Simeone will be well aware that he needs his midfielder to play well if Atletico are to get a positive result against Barcelona. Koke is the man who links attack and defence for Atleti. He will often come inside to help Gabi and Tiago in midfield but also plays a huge role in creating and leads the team with eight assists.

Barcelona Player to Look - Luis Suarez has been criticised in some circles for his performances since joining Barcelona which is extremely harsh. He maybe hasn't scored as many as he would have liked but he is playing a very important role for his team. He has four goals and seven assists in thirteen games and scored an excellent individual goal in the midweek cup win.

Tonight's game takes place in the Camp Nou and the stadium should be full with just under 100,000 fans.

Most of the Atletico team picks itself with Moya in goal, Juanfran and Siqueira as fullbacks, Gabi, Tiago, Arda Turan and Koke in midfield and Mandzukic and Griezmann in attack. The only choice is whether to start Gimenez or Miranda in defence alongside Godin. Of course this means no place for Fernando Torres but the front two have been playing well and deserve to retain their places.

Miranda is fit to return to the starting lineup if selected with only Cristian Ansaldi ruled out. Will Simeone start Miranda or stick with Gimenez who has been excellent in his absence?

Diego Simeone was very complimentary about Barcelona in his press conference and believes they are better than last season. "They've made improvements in the goalkeeping department. Luis Suárez offers them something different. Rakitic is an excellent alternative to Xavi or Iniesta… They can all play, even the goalkeeper."



With Xavi missing Barcelona's midfield will most likely be Busquets, Iniesta and Rakitic. Messi and Neymar should come back in to join Suarez in the front three. Bravo will be in goal and the back four looks likely to be Dani Alves, Pique, Mascherano and Alba.

Luis Enrique also confirmed Xavi will miss the game and joins Thomas Vermaelen on the sidelines. Jeremy Mathieu has returned to training and will be available for selection.

Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique has been at the centre of a supposed fallout with the club's star player, Lionel Messi but he was quick to deny this in his press conference. "I’ll quit if my players don’t follow me and that hasn’t happened. I feel stronger and more optimistic every day, it must be that I like the fuss, the noise. You get used to everything."

Prior to last season Barcelona had won six in a row against Atletico. This is the first meeting between the sides this season but they will meet in the next round of the Copa del Rey if both progress and both are still in the Champions League.

You can see that Diego Godin goal below as he broke Catalan hearts in May last year.

Barca and Atleti met six times last season with five of the six ending in draws. After two draws in the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona took the trophy on goal difference but that was as good as it got for the Catalans. Atletico knocked them out of the Champions League after a draw at the Nou Camp and a 1-0 win at the Calderon. The final blow was dealt when the sides met on the final day of the season in Barcelona. Barca needed a win to be champions but despite taking the lead Atletico came back to draw and secure the point they needed to win La Liga.

Atletico come into this game in much higher spirits after winning their last two league games. Diego Simeone's men were also in Copa action during the week beating Real Madrid 2-0 at the Calderon.

Barcelona come into the game on the back of a defeat in their last league game. They lost 1-0 away to Real Sociedad in a game that saw Lionel Messi, Neymar, Gerard Pique, Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic start on the bench. They recovered well with a 5-0 win over Elche in the Copa on Thursday but the dressing room appears to be divided with Messi clearly having issues with head coach, Luis Enrique.

Both sides are level on thirty-eight points, four behind leaders Real. Real will have played a game less after this match so the losers of this game could potentially go seven behind Real which would be difficult to overcome.

Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of tonight's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.