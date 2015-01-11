Almería 0-2 Sevilla: Vicente and Coke secure the points for Emery's men

Two second-half goals from Vicente and Coke a piece ensured that Unai Emery's men stay amongst the big boys in the top four of the table. Goals were hard to come by at the Estadio Mediterráneo but defensive midfielder Vicente La Fuente opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a well-placed effort that curled beyond the goalkeeper Julian into the bottom corner of the net. Colombian striker Carlos Bacca was credit with the assist, after a tireless run inside the box before he teed off his team-mate to break the deadlock.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards in the 63rd minute as Coke was lingering in the right place at the right time to pick up the pieces from a scuffled parry by the goalkeeper, before slotting the ball into the net. The travelling fans went wild after seeing their team take a two-goal lead, and rightly so - after over ten shots registered in the game, they finally took their chances. Could Sevilla possibly pick up a prestigious UEFA Champions League place at the end of the season?

Based on this result, the top half of the La Liga table now looks like this -