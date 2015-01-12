Joachim Löw wins Coach of the Year

Joachim Löw led his beloved Germany to the World Cup Final in July, eventually triumphing over Argentina in extra time. Now six months after the greatest spectacle in sports, Löw was awarded the FIFA Coach of the Year, ahead of the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone.



The German took over the reigns as national team head coach after the 2006 World Cup, following in the footsteps of German legend Jürgen Klinsmann whom he was the assistant of since Euro 2004.



Eight years later, with what is being called Germany's golden generation, he has finally succeeded in the role. Scoring an impressive 18 goals on their way to World Cup glory, Löw's side beat out former boss Klinsmann, thumped the hosts Brazil 7-1, and denied Lionel Messi his chance at the famed trophy.

All 3 nominees were each deserving of the Coach of the Year award in their own way but Löw's fantastic leadership and tactical mind guided Germany to a World Cup win, the biggest achievement in all of sports. Still only 54 and with Germany failing to show any signs of declining, especially with such a young squad, Joachim Löw is surely bound for more success whether it be individually such as today's award or with his national side.