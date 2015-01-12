Fandrich loaned to Aue

RB Leipzig's Clemens Fandrich has been loaned to Erzgebirge Aue until the end of the season.

The young midfielder joins Leipzig's Saxon rivals in search of some much needed game time and match practice.

Fandrich has made a meager amount of appearances for the Red Bull franchise and this loan will be key in proving his ability to compete with the ever-changing Leipzig squad.

Head coach Tomislav Stipic had this to say about his new number twenty-five: "I am glad that our club management has brought him in on loan. Clemens is a young and highly talented player who is taking the next step in his career with us."

Club President Helge Leonhardt was also pleased, "We are happy that we were able to agree with Leipzig on this loan in very constructive discussions. Clemens is a great guy and he fits perfectly into the squad with the difficult situation we are in."

Quotes via Bundesliga.de