James Rodriguez wins Puskás Award for Goal of the Year
James Rodriguez beat the likes of Robin van Persie and Stephanie Roche to win the Puskás Award, for the Goal of the Year during the 2014 campaign. His fine volley strike for Colombia against Uruguay won him the coveted prize, meaning that he was the fourth Real Madrid player to claim an award during the ceremony in Zurich this evening. Have a look below, for the goal yourself - a real treat.