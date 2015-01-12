James Rodriguez wins Puskás Award for Goal of the Year

James Rodriguez beat the likes of Robin van Persie and Stephanie Roche to win the Puskás Award, for the Goal of the Year during the 2014 campaign. His fine volley strike for Colombia against Uruguay won him the coveted prize, meaning that he was the fourth Real Madrid player to claim an award during the ceremony in Zurich this evening. Have a look below, for the goal yourself - a real treat.

The goal itself was of top-class quality, as he span past his marker on the edge of the box, hit the ball sweetly which arrowed beyond the goalkeeper into the top corner of the net. A superb goal, from a player whose impressive displays over the summer World Cup earned him a big money-move to the defending UEFA Champions League winners.

In the FIFPro team of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were all selected amongst the best players, over the past 12 months. (credit: official Real Madrid twitter account). Former Real star Angel di Maria, who left the club in £60million move back in August to join Premier League side Manchester United, was also amongst the players awarded a place in the prestigious team of the year accolade.