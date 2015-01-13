Schweinsteiger rubbishes retirement talk

Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has insisted there are no thoughts of retirement in his mind.

Schweinsteiger's start to the 2014/15 season has been full of injuries, meaning that the inspirational midfielder has made just eight appearances so far.

Although in the small amount of games played, he's been a major influence on all and scored a cracking costless-kick against Mainz to set-up a 1-2 win.

Now aged 30, the Bayern man is keen to keep his career going for at least a few more years.

"I think I can keep playing at the highest level for three or four more years," Schweinsteiger said to the media.

"I am really happy that I managed to return to full match fitness and that I managed to make a few appearances before the winter break."

Schweinsteiger's contract with the Bundesliga champions expires in June 2016, but there has been no focus on renewing it.

"I don't know whether there have already been talks [between Bayern and my agent].

"I am relaxed about the situation and I am focusing on what matters most. That's all I can do. I just hope that we will have some great games in the Champions League and will be challenged in the Bundesliga as well."

Quotes via GOAL.com