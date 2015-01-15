Live Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid Score in Copa del Rey 2015

If you have any queries from tonight's game or would like to discuss it with me further, feel costless to tweet me @_JackBenson. But that's all from me for tonight. VAVEL UK will be back again at the weekend covering the La Liga games. Thank you for tuning in.

Diego Simeone's side are set to face Barcelona in the quarter finals. Carlo Ancelotti will be frustrated with the two cheap goals his side gave away, while Atletico will also be annoyed with the two goals they conceded.

Full-Time. Real Madrid 2-2 Atletico Madrid 2-4 on aggregate. Last years winners knocked out.

93' That Ronaldo attempt sums up Real Madrid's night. His costless kick goes high and wide.

93' Costless kick to Real Madrid. Ronaldo territory...

92' Isco stabs a shot from the penalty spot but it's straight at Oblak.

91' Three minutes of added time remaining.

90' Isco with the latest bad challenge from Real, he also picks up a booking.

88' Ronaldo plays the ball the Jese, who attempts to return the favour but his pass is intercepted.

85' Five minutes remaining and Atletico win a costless kick. Dani Carvajal lets out some frustration by sliding in to Siqueira. The Real Madrid right-back picks up a yellow card for the challenge.

84' Koke clatters into Marcelo and is deservedly booked.

83' Atletico doing their best to run down the clock and retain possession.

81' Gareth Bale glances a header over the bar, while Raul Garcia is replaced by the young striker, Jimenez.

80' The game is starting to come into a lull, with Real Madrid slowly realising they have very little chance of progressing.

78' Ramos gives the ball away twice in quick succession but Atletico fail to capitalise.

74' Griezmann is replaced by Gabi for the visitors.

72' Jese comes on for James Rodriguez.

71' Isco attmepts to play through Benzema but the pass is intercepted by the Atletico defence.

68' Benzema lashes a volley from six yards over the bar.

67' Kroos tees up Marcelo on the edge of the box but the full-back slips as he shoots wide.

65' Again Bale is fed the ball on the left-hand side. This time his cross reaches Ramos but he heads straight at Oblak.

65' Bale attempts a cross but Raul Garcia blocks it and it goes out for a corner.

64' Navas tips a Griezmann costless-kick over the bar.

62' Koke, Turan and Griezmann are all swiftly interchanging positions, causing the Real Madrid defence to become frustrated.

61' Varane gives the ball away to Raul Garcia on the edge of the box but he couldn't keep hold of the ball and Real Madrid counter.

58' Raphael Varane is substituted on for Pepe, who goes off injured.

57' Sergio Ramos is booked by the referee. Meanwhile, Fernando Torres is replaced by Arda Turan.

54' ANOTHER GOAL! Bale was played through by Marcelo, the Welshman crossed to Ronaldo at the far post who rose above Godin to head home!

53' Very little time and space for Real Madrid in Atleti's half. James receives the ball on the edge of the box but is instantly swarmed by defenders.

52' Godin fouls Ronaldo and is subsequently booked.

50' Griezmann retains possession after Torres was tackled by Ramos, but the Frenchman's shot is deflected over the bar.

49' Griezmann breaks once again and backheels to Torres, who fails a nutmeg attempt on Isco. Atletico playing with much higher up the pitch now.

Ramos gave the ball away to Griezmann. The Frenchman played through Torres who turned Pepe and slotted the ball under Keylor Navas. What a start to the second half!

46' GOAL!! TORRES AGAIN! He scored after 49 seconds in the first half and now he's scored after 36 seconds in the second half!

46' No changes for either side at the break as Atletico Madrid get us back underway!

Ancelotti will be hoping his side can soon convert those chances. Real Madrid still need to score three unanswered goals to go through to the next round.

Isco has been a standout performer so far. The Spanish playmaker has had a key role in creating most of Real Madrid's chances.

Diego Simeone will be expecting his side to see out the game with relative comfort. Although he will be disappointed in the way Atleti conceded from a set-piece.

Real Madrid have enjoyed much more of the ball so far and have had 19 attempts compared to Atletico's two.

Entertaining stuff from the Bernabeu so far. Let's hope for more of the same in the second half!

Half-Time: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid. 1-3 on aggregate.

46' Isco has another attempt, this time from the edge of the area but it's immediately charged down.

45' Isco shoots from inside the area, it deflects over the crossbar for a corner, which is then cleared by Atletico.

44' Marcelo has a low driven shot from the edge of the area, but Oblak gets down to the post and holds well.

43' Real Madrid want a penalty! Ronaldo goes down but his appeals are waved away by the referee.

41' Koke's corner doesn't get past the far post. Real Madrid clear and the ball goes all the way back to Oblak. Half-time will certainly be on the player's minds.

40' Atletico enjoy a rare spell of possession which results in Raul Garcia shooting from the edge of the area, it was deflected so Atletico have their first corner of the game.

38' Linesman forced to intervene as Benzema and Godin exchange words after the Frenchman fouls the Atletico defender.

35' Isco driving through the middle and he plays through Bale who's cross is dealt with. Real Madrid starting to become predictable and tepid in attack.

33' Real Madrid continuing to control possession and press Atletico high up the pitch.

30' Desparate defending from Atletico, with a sramble in the penalty area from a Toni Kroos shot. The ball is finally cleared by Godin, who is then fouled by Pepe.

28' Bale played through, decides to cut back and cross to Ronaldo who's header is blocked by Jaunfran.

27' Kroos crosses to the far post for Ronaldo, but he then gives the ball away inside the Atletico area.

23' CHANCE! James' cross falls to Ronaldo on the penalty spot. He shoots but Godin blocks.

22' Real Madrid now playing with intent and belief. Bale attempts a pass to Carvajal in the six-yard-area but it's intercepted.

19' GOAL!! 1-1! Ronaldo clipped by Torres. Costless kick for Real Madrid on their right-hand side. Kroos whips the ball in, Oblak rushes out to claim the ball but Ramos leaps above him to head the ball into the far corner.

17' Atletico continue to defend deep, with both Torres and Griezmann in their own half. Pepe and Ramos on the halfway line, doing their best to pen Atletico in.

16' Marcelo this time chooses to cross. Bale is on the end of it but his header goes straight up into the air and Oblak rises to catch the ball.

13' Marcelo attempts a volley from the edge of the are but the Brazilian slices it high and wide. They story of Real Madrid's attack so far.

12' Another succession of crosses from Real Madrid. Once again they're easily dealt by Oblak.

9' Real Madrid continuing to press Atletico high up the pitch. The ball falls to Isco who shoots from the edge of the box but it goes high and wide.

6' Dani Carvajal crosses to Gareth Bale, but Oblak catches the Welshman's header with relative ease.

3' First corner of the game and it goes to the hosts, but Pepe heads way over the bar.

Real Madrid now need four goals to advance through to the next round.

Griezmann beats Pepe to the ball and crosses to Torres, who smashes a first-time volley into the top corner.

1' GOAL!! The comeback kid Fernando Torres has scored inside the first 60 seconds!

0' Real Madrid get the game underway.

Both teams are now entering the pitch. A fiery derby awaits.

We're now just fifteen minutes away from kickoff at the Bernabeu. What scoreline are you predicting? Make sure to tweet your predicitions to @_JackBenson.

In those four games, Atletico have conceded just two goals, whilst scoring six. It certainly won't be easy for Real Madrid to break down the Atletico defense. Ancelotti will be hoping that 2014 Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is on form.

Atletico are unbeaten against Real Madrid this season. The rivals have played four times, drawing once and three Atletico victories. The odds are seemingly in Simeone's favour for tonight's clash.

The first leg of the quarter finals will be played next week. Games are coming thick and fast and squad management will be key to any side hoping to do well in the Copa and the league.

Whichever team goes through from this Copa Del Rey tie will most likely face Barcelona in the quarter finals. The Catalan club hammered Elche 5-0 in the first leg and play the reverse fixture later tonight.

We're now just thirty minutes away from kick off at the Bernabeu.

Check out the video below from Real Madrid's YouTube channel. Impressive scens as the Madrid fans greeted their team as they approached the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has chosen a strong starting XI for the hosts. Although Keylor Navas is given a rare start between the sticks.

Atletico Madrid's Player of the Month for December, Jose Giminez, is a surprise exclusion from the visitors. Diego Simeone has gone for experience, recalling Miranda.

Real Madrid XI - Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Isco, James; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid XI - Oblak; Juanfran, Godín, Miranda, Siqueira; Mario, Tiago, Koke, Raúl Garcia; Griezmann, Torres

The line-ups for Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid are now and here are how the two side's will line up this evening.

Make sure you read tonight's preview Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid live of today.

18:40 If you have any question, comments, or thoughts regarding the derby, please feel costless to send me a tweet @_JackBenson and I will try to get back to you as soon as I can.

18:30 And finally, Diego Simeone talking about the pace of today’s derby: "I can't imagine a calm match. I imagine it very intense at the start, with a lot of adrenaline, a lot of back-and-forth and counterattacks from both teams. Surely losing the ball in the midfield could be beneficial for the rival. I imagine a game in which the players will not wait until the 80th minute to resolve."

18:20 Here is the Argentine manager on whether the first leg result makes them favourites now or if there is more pressure added: "We have a positive result but playing against the world champion and the Champions League winner, we to have pay attention and play with great balance. But the fans outside the field don’t play. It’s those inside who play, and they’re better than those on the outside."

18:10 Simeone on his team’s intensity for this coming match: "I do not dwell on those assessments. We’re going to play against a great rival, very strong, powerful, with a packed stadium because of the cheap tickets, which will make people be able to cheer. Hopefully, we can live a strong pressure environment, as players prefer in these types of matches."

18:00 We’re going to go through some of Diego Simeone’s comments now during his press conference from earlier this week.

17:50 As far as injuries go for Atletico, the former Villarreal man Cani has been injured since late November but has not featured for the capital club this season and 28-year-old Argentinian Cristian Ansaldi as he’s been sidelined since the second of January. These two are not key players for the visitors success so they will be just fine as far as personnel goes.

17:40 Luckily for Real Madrid, the Croatian international is the only player they have on their injury list at this moment in time. Ancelotti will have his whole squad available to him in the second leg of this Copa Del Rey tie.

17:30 So, back to the topic of Luka Modric for a quick second. It looks like when he is finally healthy enough to start playing football again that he will have to fight for his spot in the starting eleven with Isco playing extremely well as of late. Does this mean that Modric might be forced to move to a different club in order to get consistent playing time? Well, only time will tell. He certainly was one of the unsung heroes of this side but, just like with di Maria, there are plenty of other clubs who would play him every match if they could.

17:20 How is Bale’s and Ronaldo’s relationship you ask? Well, here’s the Italian manager on this very subject: “Their relationship is excellent. I've seen the passage of play from the other day and I thought it was difficult to pass the ball. I don't need to talk to Gareth about that. He's doing very well, he played a fantastic match against Espanyol. He is in top physical condition and I think he'll have a great match against Atlético."

17:10 On the health of the Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric: “He returned here on Monday. He's starting to do physical work and I think he has a month to go before returning to the team. The players who have taken his place have done very well. Everyone is talking about Isco."

17:00 In Mr. Carlos Ancelotti’s pre-match press conference earlier this week, he talked a bit about their style of play and whether the way they attack on the pitch needs to change: “It isn't a problem of players. We have to offer something different to have more solutions than in the first leg. In the first leg, we found it difficult to play between the lines and with penetration. It's a problem of movement and collective work. We're not going to change what we're doing on attacking set-pieces, because we're very dangerous and we've scored a lot of goals from dead-ball situations. We have to do something different in defence, because they are very dangerous on set-pieces."

16:50 For Atletico Madrid, they have gone in the opposite direction to start the year. They started 2015 in style as Antoine Griezmann netted a brace with Diego Godin putting on the finishing touches in a solid 3-1 victory over Levante. Atletico were unable to continue their fine form as they fell to Barcelona. This put their title aspirations on hold for this campaign with Simeone’s sides currently sitting in third, four points behind their opponents but having played one more match.

16:40 Even though Madrid were beaten at La Mestalla in league play in the first match of 2015, they bounced back right away with a 3-0 thumping of Espanyol with goals coming from Rodriguez, Bale, and Nacho. This will surely give them confidence going into this match knowing that they can in fact score three goals in 90 minutes. Although Atletico Madrid are completely different animals than their weekend opponent, Real will be keen on getting the job done.

16:30 On the other hand, Atletico cannot let Real Madrid hit them on the counter. It’s key for the visitors to maintain possession for as long as they can and track back in numbers to limit Real going forward. Any side in the world would find it difficult to stop the home side with Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo on either flank. Cap that off with Isco, James, and Kroos in the middle of the pitch to feed their French striker, that attack force is arguably the best in the world. But they can be beaten, they’re only human after all. If Real Madrid can get a goal in the first half an hour of the match than they have every shot of winning.

16:20 However, the tie now switches to the Santiago Bernabeu where the Blancos have yet to lose this season. Ancelotti will have his work cut out for him if he wants to get back into this tie. They’ll have to make sure that they do not give away many set-piece opportunities because that is where Atletico can really hurt you, as Real Madrid already know.

16:10 In the first leg of this quarterfinals fixture, Atletico took a two goal advantage when the ninety minutes finished thanks to goals from Raul Garcia as he converted his spot kick and the 19-year-old Jose Gimenez doubled the lead in the in the 76th minute.

16:00 Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the Madrid Derby, Copa Del Rey style. My name is Jack Benson and I will be bringing you all of the action here. The match kicks off at 19:00, so make sure to stick around!