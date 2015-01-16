Alibaz trades Karlsruhe for Aue

Selcuk Alibaz has joined Erzgebirge Aue from Karlsruher SC, it was announced late on Thursday evening.

The versatile attacking midfielder joins on a costless transfer, with a deal lasting until the end of the season including an option to extend his stay further.

Alibaz made eight appearances for Karlsruhe this season, although this has totalled just 246 minutes, scoring once.

Aue have been keen to make additions to their offensive ranks, with Clemens Fandrich arriving on loan and Poland's top goal-scorer Mateusz Piatkowski rumoured to be close to joining.

For a team that have struggled to score goals all season, it seems strange that they are willing to let strikers Frank Löning and Henri Anier leave the club.

Alibaz is the fourth signing of the January transfer window; Fandrich, Vadimir Rankovic and Benedikt Krug have all joined the Violets.

They'll all need to hit the ground running at their new club, as Aue currently occupy last place in the 2.Bundesliga.