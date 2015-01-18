Davie Selke "very happy" at Werder Bremen

19-year-old Davie Selke has been in the ranks of SV Werder Bremen for two years, since joining from Hoffenheim’s youth system in 2013. Selke ended the 2014 calendar year after breaking through to the first team, scoring four goals in eight appearances and prior to that winning the U19 Championships in the summer.

The 6 ft 3 striker has only missed just three games this season, in these games he started eight, scoring three and when he’s came off the bench he has just scored the one goal coming on for die Werderaner. "To be honest I really didn't expect that. I really treasure that," said Selke humbly. "It takes time to sort it all out and learn how to deal with it."

However, the youngster enjoys his current role in the Bremen first team ranks. "I am very, very happy and enjoy every day," said Selke. "That makes it easier to deal with the occasionally really tough conditioning session during the intensive preparations for the second half."

"The positives of the job outweigh the negatives," he smiled. "You are allowed to play in front of this exhilarating stadium and do what you always wanted to do. That makes it easier to take, on a hard day."