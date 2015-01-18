"Going level is an insult to Matthäus" says Endo

Japan’s Yasuhito Endo reacted with horror after learning he had joined German legend Lothar Matthäus on 150 caps for his country, following their 1-0 Asian Cup victory over Iraq.

The 34-year-old midfielder was given his international debut by Brazilian Zico in 2002, is expected to surpass Matthäus, who led West Germany to World Cup glory in 1990, when the Japan play Jordan in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

“Me going level with Matthäus is a bit of an insult to Matthäus,” said Japan’s record caps holder, initially discarded by Japan coach Javier Aguirre following their embarrassing show at last year’s World Cup before forcing his way back into the Mexican’s reckoning.

“But winning so many caps is obviously something I can be proud of, and matching Matthaeus is another thing I can look back on and boast about when I’m no longer playing.

“I remember my first international appearance and my first goal for my country. But I don’t want to look back and single out any one game,” he added, the J-League player of the year is just the 16th player in FIFA record history to reach the 150-cap milestone.

“I mean, I don’t think I’m finished yet,” said Endo, dubbed Japan’s “mole in the hole” by former Gamba Osaka manager Akira Nishino for his ability to pop up in space.

Matthäus played 150 times for Die Mannschaft in his twenty years of playing, scoring twenty-three goals.