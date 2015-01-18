Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Ronaldo (2) and Bale score as Los Blancos stay top

Getafe hosted the league leaders Real Madrid, in-front of a home attendance of just 11,500 supporters in the early afternoon fixture. It was indeed the visitors, who started the game with a spring in their step as James Rodriguez came close to creating an assist early on, but his teasing cross into the box was dealt with by the Getafe defenders who cleared their lines rather nervously with both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo lurking in support behind them.

Benzema had two low efforts on-goal blocked by the feet of Getafe goalkeeper Codina, who had to be alert to also deny Gareth Bale, Rodriguez and Isco who had goal-bound efforts thwarted by the man in-between the sticks in the first-half. German central midfielder Toni Kroos had a stinging shot which swerved just over the crossbar, but Ancelotti's men were unable to find the back of the net in an otherwise frustrating first 45, considering they were dominating in terms of goal-scoring chances.

In the second-half, Benzema was the man to set up the opening goal in the 63rd minute. He opened up his body after receiving the ball, beat two markers near the byline before squaring the ball into the six-yard box for Ronaldo to slot into the net, where the Portuguese star really could not miss to give the visitors the lead.

A peach of a through ball by Rodriguez, on the far side fed through the run of Bale, who only needed to tap a finishing touch onto the swerving ball, with Codina unable to sort his feet out quickly enough to halt the shot from bouncing into the net. That was the Welsh forward's 13th goal of the season, but credit has to be acknowledged for Rodriguez's super ball towards him.

The third, and last finish, was Ronaldo's second of the day. After having a stinging costless-kick effort flash past the side netting, the 2014 Ballon d'Or winner was eager to get another goal, and he did just that. In the 79th minute, another great cross by Rodriguez was converted from close range, as Ronaldo beat his marker to the ball, heading it beyond a helpless Codina into the net to put the icing on the cake.

Although they are the league leaders and as a result maintain their gap at the top of the La Liga table, manager Carlo Ancelotti should not be happy about the fact that they waste so many good goal-scoring opportunities, and will be wondering if this lack of a distinct clinical touch may come back to haunt them in the future. They had four or five great chances to score, before they eventually broke the deadlock. Against the best sides in Europe, they would not get so fortunate to walk away with a 3-0 winning scoreline.