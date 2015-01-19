Franck Ribery wants Bayern Munich treble

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has challenged his team to replicate their famous treble-winning season two years ago.

The Frenchman was a key part of the team that won the Bundesliga, Champions League and the DFB-Pokal during the 2012/13 season.

Last season saw the Bundesliga giants fall short, losing out on the Champions League to eventual winners, Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Bayern Munich did however go on to win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal during the 2013/14 season, in which Ribery played an integral part.

“Remember last season? We were doing everything right then for a long time, but then the semi-final against Real Madrid arrived and we got it all wrong,” Ribery told Bild.

“We lacked rhythm and our minds were not good. Everything was so strange, and then we were out. That’s not going to happen to us again.”

Ribery, 31, notched 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games during the 12/13 Bundesliga season whilst also playing 11 games in the Champions League that year.

“I’ll never forget how I felt after we won the treble. It’s like I was flying.

“It was so sensational – so incredible. It drives you crazy and that is something I want to experience again in my career.”

Bayern are on course for the treble yet again, standing 11 points clear of VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian club are also in the last 16 of both cup competitions. Ribery and Bayern will resume their Champions League bid next month when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16.