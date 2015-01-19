Alonso insists Madrid departure was the right move

Xabi Alonso spoke out earlier insisting he has no regrets over his decision to leave Real Madrid for Bayern Munich at the start of the season and is already feeling very much at home at the club.

The ball-playing midfielder decided to leave Madrid following the arrival of Toni Kroos and he has since developed into a key player for Bayern adapting to his number 3 jersey and as a defensive midfielder, scoring twice in 21 appearances in all competitions.

"One of the reasons I came was to gain new experience and get to know the Bundesliga and a special club like Bayern. And I can already say it’s been a great career move," the experienced midfielder told the official Bayern website.

"Settling in has never been a problem for me. When I went to Liverpool 10 years ago, I didn’t need much time to get to grips with things and understand how it all worked. It’s been the same with Bayern. Everything at Bayern is totally professional, but also very relaxed."

The former Liverpool and World Cup winner then went on to voice his admiration for Bastian Schweinsteiger and stressed the current World Cup winner perfectly represents everything Bayern stand for.

"Bastian is a great lad, very friendly and open. We’ve played against each other a few times and there’s great mutual respect and admiration.

"He’s been at Bayern so long, he’s a key player, and he’s achieved so much. He’s a very good representation of what Bayern is about."