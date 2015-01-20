Mid-season training camp a 'success' says Roger Schmidt

Winning the Florida Cup may have escaped their grasp, but Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt drew more positives than negatives as the club finished their mid-season training camp in Florida, USA.

"This was a good training camp for us, both physically and mentally," said the 47-year-old. "We've been able to focus on aspects of our game and work on a lot of small details."

Leverkusen managed an convincing 3-0 win against Fluminense FC before falling to a 2-1 defeat to SC Corinthians Paulista, however Schmidt was happy with the task that both South American clubs had given his players. "The game against Fluminense was a bit more useful for us because the conditions were better, but the Corinthians match also showed me that the team is in good shape right now."

The 1993 DFB Cup winners were also representing the German top flight abroad and doing their bit to advertise and advance the brand of German football, and from that perspective, club CEO Michael Schade spoke nothing but positives describing the tour as a complete success. "We wanted to do something for our image but also for the Bundesliga and I think we've done a good job in what is a very important market."

As a celebration to celebrate, Leverkusen's entire visiting party, including players, coaches and backroom staff, rounded off the trip with a meal in Jacksonville. "The players have really deserved it," said Schmidt. Once back in Germany, their priority will be starting the Ruckrunde on a high note and carrying good form throughout the second half of the season.