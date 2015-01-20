Lucescu: "Mkhitaryan would be a perfect fit for Juventus"

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu has encouraged Juventus to express interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan rather than Galatasaray star Wesley Sneijder.

The 69-year-old Romanian endured spells in Italy with Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana and Inter throughout the 1990’s. Lucescu has been at Shakthar since 2004, winning the Ukrainian League eight times and the Ukranian Cup four times, his seemingly greatest achievement was winning the UEFA Cup in 2008-09.

"It was hard to see him leave Shakhtar for Dortmund, but we still have a great relationship," Lucescu told Tuttosport.

"It would not surprise me if he were to join Juventus. He is a guy who needs to feel affection and there's too much pressure on him at Dortmund. I think his cycle at Dortmund is over.

"He would be great behind Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez.

"Mkhitaryan is much quicker and runs more than Sneijder. He is a complete player. He creates chances, wins back balls and always keeps on going. It is important for him to find the right environment again."

The Armenian who signed in 2013 still has two more years remaining on his contract with Dortmund.