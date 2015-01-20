Hummels committed to Dortmund despite speculation linking him away from BVB

Mats Hummel’s is arguably the most hotly speculated defender in Europe, if not the world. Speaking to die Welt he confirms he is committed to the Yellow Wall, despite being linked with major clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal.

Also, the Germany international defender dismissed any inkling that Dortmund are involved in a relegation scrap and are increasingly likely to miss out on a UEFA Champions League place for next season may prompt his departure.

"All those rumours are another issue I have never commented about. I've done that in the past, and I will continue to do so," Hummels told Die Welt.

"[Europe is] no longer is a realistic issue. The fight for the Champions League does not exist in my head.

"Fundamentally, I don't need to play Champions League to be happy.

"Maybe we indeed lose players should we not qualify for Champions League, but what I can already tell you is that should we not lose 15 players at once, we'll still have a super team next season."

World Cup winner has featured just ten times this season, missing the first four games through injury, however he has still made a solid start to the season despite the poor form that reflects Dortmund’s league position, winning 57% of average duels this season and having 63% successful headed duels in the German league in the Hinrunde.