Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid, Score of Copa del Rey 2015

22:54. Full time and Barcelona have the advantage after a Lionel Messi goal late into the game, Atletico defended brilliantly thoughout the entire game, but one silly mistake from Juanfran means that Atletico must win by two goals to progress to the semi-finals.

Full time!

90'. From the resulting free-kick Messi hits the roof of the net.

90'. Free-kick to Barca in a dangerous area and Godin picks up a yellow card, meaning he will miss the second leg next week.

3 minutes added on

89'. What a vital touch by Miranda! Messi and Neymar break and as Messi lays the ball off to the open Neymar, Miranda gets the slightest of touches to direct the ball to Oblak who clears the ball away.

84'. Oblak has finally been beaten! Oblak makes a fantastic save to deny Messi from the spot but the ball falls straight to the Argentina captain and it's an easy tap in for Messi, and Barcelona have the lead with 5 minutes to go!

Goal! Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Messi)

82'. Gonzalez points to the spot after Busquets is brought down in the box! It was a weak foul on the defensive midfielder but it was still a foul, Messi steps up.

Penalty to Barcelona!

80'. Suarez and Mascherano both go into the book after both argue with the referee over two different handball incidents.

76'. A large roar echoes around the Camp Nou as the Barcelona captain Xavi makes his return from injury.

75', Shouts for a penalty as Suarez is tackled by Godin inside the penalty box but the referee allows play to continue.

73'. Iniesta fires from range but Oblak is their to meet the shot with an easy catch.

68'. A quick tiki taka move from Messi and Suarez sees Neymar almost through on goal but the forward does his best Steven Gerrard impression and slips before he can reach the ball.

65'. Griezmann off, Raul Garcia comes on.

61'. Very, very little has happened in the second half. Iniesta has a half chance as his shot is well blocked by Godin.

53'. The second half seems to be a mirror image of the first half. Barcelona are dominating in possesion but there has been very little chances so far.

48'. Alba does well to beat Juanfran down the right wing but his cross is cleared by Godin.

Kick-off!

22:04. The teams are back out onto the pitch, Mandzukic is coming on for Torres

21:57. Will there be a goal in the second half?

21:49. Atletico have had few chances infront of goal, with Torres and Turan coming the closest to breaking the deadlock.

21:48. 0-0 at half time, it was an interesting first half. Atletico have been tatically perfect so far but Suarez should had put Barcelona ahead after missing from 6-yards out.

Half-time!

38'. Torres gets lucky as the ball bounces off the heel of Mascherano which sets the striker running, but his through ball to an open Griezmann is blocked again by Pique.

35', What a chance from Suarez! Rakitic plays a unbelivable pass to the striker who is face to face with Oblak but Suarez fires over the bar for a goal kick.

34'. Griezmann has a great chance as the striker leaps higher than Alba to reach a Koke cross but his header goes high over the bar.

31'. Atletico counter quickly as Koke bursts through the Barca midfield, he lays the ball of to Torres but his shot on the edge of the box is well blocked by Pique.

26'. Turan volleys from distance but ter Stegen easily collects the shot.

23'. Atletico have woken up after a dominant spell from Barcelona in the opening 20 minutes.

20'. Atletico have a chance as Mario Suarez wins the visitors a corner, which is taken terribly and it sends Barca on the counter attack.

11'. Messi has his first chance of the game after some lovley tiki taka football from Rakitic and Alves found Messi onside infront of goal, but his shot was just too high and it blazes over the bar.

7'. Alba tries to play the ball across the face of goal after spotting Suarez in the box but Oblak races of his line to collect the ball.

3'. Neymar with the first chance of the game. The Brazilian tries to curl the ball past Oblak from 18-yards-out but the keeper makes a great save to deny the forward.

Kick-off!

20:59. There is a minute's silence for the passing away of Barcelona's member #1, Jaume Descals. He was a member for 88 years.

20:57. 25,000 fans in the 99,786 capacity Camp Nou with 2 minutes to go before kick-off, talk about a small club.

20:55. I bet Barcelona love facing off against Torres....

20:53. The teams have finshed their warm ups and are in the tunnel.

20:40. 20 minutes until kick-off, what do you think the score will be?

20:28. Barcelona might had won the last meeting between these two sides, but before that the two teams met on the final day of the 2013/14 La Liga season at the Camp Nou in which Atletico won the La Liga trophy for the first time in 18 years with a 1-1 draw.

20:25. Elsewhere in Spain, Getafe are holding Villarreal to a thrilling 0-0 draw with 20 minutes to go.

20:09. Neymar, Messi and Suraez all scored against Atletico 10 days ago in a thrilliang 3-1 game at the Nou Camp, could the incredible strike force do it again tonight?

20:04. Both managers have picked very strong teams for the huge clash tonight. Most interesting choice is that Torres starts as a lone striker in a 4-5-1 formation.

Atletico Madrid (4-5-1): Oblak; Juanfran, Miranda, Godin, Siqueira; M. Suarez, Gabi; Arda, Koke, Griezmann; Torres.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Alves, Mascherano, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

20:00. Can Atletico Madrid take advantage of the away goal rules or will Barcelona demolish the Madrid side once again?

19:56. The other Copa del Rey fixtures tonight are Villarreal v Getafe and Malaga v Athletic Bilbao.

19:51. Whoever wins this quarter-final tie has a brilliant chance of clinching the Copa del Rey trophy, with Sevilla and Villarreal the remaining teams in the tournament that could snatch the trophy.

19:43. Atletico Madrid are missing Tiago and Ansaldi, aside from that the visitors have no new injury problems so Simeone is expected to field a very strong starting XI and the Camp Nou.

19:39. However Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu is still out with an Achilles injury.

19:35. There is good news for Barcelona as club captain and veteran midfielder Xavi is fit and back training with the Barca squad, the Spanish international playmaker is also expected to start tonight.

19:31. Iniesta added, “It'll be a very tough, intense game against Atletico. They're a strong team. We'll need to do as well as possible and avoid committing errors.”

19:26. “It means we'll be better conditioned for the run-in to the end of the season. It's about doing what the coach decides and doing it as well as possible.”

19:23. Barca star Andres Iniesta told the club's official website “Looking back at the first half of the league season, we haven't done badly. But we still need to get a lot better. I don't think it's a bad idea to rotate the team.

19:18. Barcelona’s route to the quarter-finals has been easier than playing on beginner mode on FIFA. Barcelona won their round of 32 12-0 on aggregate against Valladolid, and in the round of 16 the Catalonia club could only put 9 goals past Elche in a 9-0 aggregate win.

19:12. Atletico won the first leg 2-0 at the Vicente Calderón Stadium and in the return leg at the Bernabeu, Fernando Torres scored twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw to help Atletico progress to the quarter-finals

19:02. Atletico have had a difficult route to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, Los Colchoneros eased past Cornella in the round of 32 5-1 on aggregate, but on the round of 16 Atletico faced of against rivals Real Madrid.

18:56. The final is mostly remembered for Bale’s incredible winner in the 85th minute.

18:41. Barcelona were the runner-ups in the completion last year after they were beaten 2-1 by their biggest rivals Real Madrid in the final in Valencia.

18:32. Barcelona sit one point behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table but Los Blancos have a game in hand, whilst Atletico sit in 3rd place and 3 points behind Barcelona.

18:24. The two teams have only met once this season at the Camp Nou in early January and Barcelona where the victors in a great match that finished 3-1 to the hosts.

18:19. What a game we have tonight! Two of the strongest teams in Europe face of in what should be an entertaining Copa del Rey clash!

18:15. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our live coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter-fianls where the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona. Kick off is at 21:00 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK of live Atletico Madrid - Barcelona.