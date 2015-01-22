South Africa - Senegal: Giresse's Lions set to take apart their prey

After Senegal's first game victory over Ghana, they will feel confident of overcoming Group C's bottom side South Africa and progressing to the next round - so long as Algeria do not lose to Ghana in Friday's opening fixture.

For South Africa, nothing but three points will do if they are to continue their hopes of progressing, after a 3-1 defeat - to tournament favourites Algeria in their opening fixture of the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Ephraim Mashaba’s men, know, however, that Friday's game against the 2010 World Cup hosts will be a tough ask, and indeed the statistics do not make great viewing for South Africa's fans: Senegal are unbeaten in five previous contests with South Africa (W2 D3).

In contrast, Senegal's 2-1 victory over Avram Grant's Ghana in the opening round of fixtures - courtesy of a stoppage time Moussa Sow goal - means they are in prime position to book their place in the quarter-finals of this year's tournament.

Alain Giresse's side did well to overcome Ghana, and Sow's late finish means a win against South Africa will set them well on their way, depending on Algeria's game against Ghana. The Lions of Teranga have gone 12 games without a clean sheet in this tournament, but will take heart from South Africa's poor win-record: Bafana Bafana have won just one of their last 13 AFCON games, drawing six and losing six in the process.