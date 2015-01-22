Thore Haugstad talks about Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard has finally completed his move to Real Madrid but what do you know about him? Vavel spoke to Thore Haugstad who edited UEFA and FIFA's official magazines for Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup about the Norwegian wonderkid.

VAVEL - How good is Martin Ødegaard?

Thore Haugstad - He is already good enough to be a dominant player in the Norwegian top division, and he is also good enough to be in the first eleven of the Norwegian national team. Exactly what level he will hold at Real Madrid is difficult to forecast due to the relatively modest quality of the Norwegian league, but he is yet to be overwhelmed by any challenges thrown his way.

V - The world got to know about him when videos began to appear on social media shortly after his Strømsgodset debut in April but how long has he been talked of as a potential star in Norway?

TH - Not before that debut. Prior to April very few knew who he was, even in Norway. His debut and the ensuing performances made him a national phenomenon in a matter of weeks.

V - Are you surprised he went to Real Madrid after previous comments suggested he may go to a lower club to ensure first team football?

TH - Not entirely. Both Ødegaard and his father are very ambitious and have high demands for the speed and quality of his development. What they have said was that they wanted him to play senior football, as opposed to matches youth level with under-age players, and he is able to do that both with Real Madrid’s first team and the B team, Castilla.

V - Do you believe the opportunity to work alongside Zinedine Zidane, one of the games best attacking midfielders, may have influenced his decision?

TH - Not too much. All players his age are going to be somewhat starstruck when they see figures such as Zidane, but Ødegaard and his father are too clever and too serious to let the presence of famous ex-footballers be a telling factor on its own. I think their impression of Real Madrid’s general set-up and overall staff was much more important.

V - If you could compare Ødegaard to any player, past or present, who would it be?

TH - That’s difficult, but in terms of patterns and on-pitch habits, he has a lot in common with Lionel Messi. (Which is not to suggest that he’ll be anywhere near as good.)

V - Celtic manager, Ronny Deila gave Ødegaard his debut when he was at Strømgodset but how much of an impact did Deila have on his development?

TH - He was important for handing him his debut, but the main influence is Ødegaard’s father, who has driven his development since the player could walk.

V - Has there ever been such a high profile Norwegian youth prospect and if there was how did their career work out?

TH - No, there hasn’t.

V - Comparisons will be made with Freddy Adu whose career hasn't gone the way anyone predicted in his teenage years, what makes Ødegaard different?

TH - His maturity. He is extremely level-headed, he handles questions like a 26-year-old, and his sense of perspective and focus on self-development are very impressive.

V - Ødegaard is already a Norway international and with Norway winning three of their first four 2016 European Championship Qualifiers is confidence growing that Norway can make their first appearance in a major tournament since Euro 2000?

TH - Given Norway’s recent tournament record it is difficult to be confident about anything, but the emergence of Ødegaard could certainly galvanise the support and interest in the national side. In fact it almost certainly will. The way the Euros are set up for 2016 Norway already have a fair chance of making it to France. The extent to which Ødegaard will aid that bid remains to be seen.

V - Finally, a bold prediction. When will Ødegaard make his La Liga debut for Real Madrid?

TH - Next season.

Vavel would like to thank Thore Haugstad for his insight on Martin Ødegaard. If you would like to hear more from him you can follow him on Twitter, https://twitter.com/Haugstad1006 or on his website, http://www.haugstadfootball.net/.