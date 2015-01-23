Score Match Ghana - Algeria Live and AFCON African Cup of Nations Scores 2014

18:00. Well that's all from us folks. Thanks for sticking with Vavel for Live Coverage of this game. In truth it wasn't a great game of football but the ending made it worthwhile. Stick with Vavel from more coverage from the Africa Cup of Nations.

17:55. The Ghana fans certainly enjoyed that they haven't stopped jumping all game.

FT That's it full-time. Gyan gets the crucial three points for Ghana right at the death. Incredible celebrations on the pitch from the players. At the end it looked like Gyan could barely run but he mustered one last chance and made the most of it.

92' Goal!!! Gyan scores, 1-0, Wakaso with the long cross field ball. Gyan controls it and holds off Medjani before striking it home.

90' Chance! Free kick into the box headed on by Wakaso but M'Bolhi catches it comfortably.

87' Dangerous looking ball into the box but once again the two Algerian central defenders deal with it well. Gyan looks like he hasn't fully recovered yet.

86' Dangerous free-kick for Ghana... cleared after Wakaso delivers.

85' Substitution for Algeria, Brahimi comes off for Foued Kadir.

84' Neither side looks like making the breakthrough at the minute, looks like the points will be shared.

80' That incidentally was the 34th foul of the game, around 75% of which shouldn't have been given. Make that that 35 fouls.

79' Gyan fires well over, extremely disappointing from Ghana's star man.

78' Dangerous free kick for Ghana...

77' J. Ayew off for Mahatma Otoo for Ghana.

77' So far we've only seen two shots on target and both of those were for the Black Stars.

75' Chance! Mahrez fires just wide from the left hand side.

72' Bentaleb booked for foul on Agyemang-Badu.

71' Chance! Afful once again with the cross but it's just too high for A. Ayew who heads over.

70' Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez comes on for Mehdi Lacen.

69' Wakaso with the corner but it evades everyone and goes out for a throw on the other side.

66' Gyan with a half chance but he slips as he shoots and it dribbles well wide.

65' Chance! Algeria counter, Bentaleb played the ball in space on the corner of the box but he fires wide.

63' Controversial call from the linesman, Gyan given the ball in behind the Algeria defence but he is given offside when he was clearly on.

61' Chance! A. Ayew with the jinking run down the right, crosses to his brother and Jordan flicks it just wide.

60' Algeria's creative players Taïder, Feghouli and others have been very disappointing.

Another crazy Ghana fan.

53' Substitutions for both sides as Mubarak Wakaso comes on for Acquah for Ghana and Islam Slimani comes on for Belfodil for Algeria.

51' Chance! Best chance yet in the match as Afful crosses for Gyan who just can't get enough on it to direct it towards goal and as a result it runs wide.

47' J. Ayew cuts inside from the left but his deflected shot is collected easily by Rais M'Bolhi.

As always the Ghana fans are creating a lot of noise.

46' Back underway.

17:01. The players are coming back on the pitch.

16:58. Possession has been almost equal between the two sides. Algeria's best chance was the Ghoulam free-kick whilst Ghana's best opportunity fell to Gyan but he was blocked brilliantly by Mandi.

16:54. Acquah has probably been the busiest player on either side. His career has been an interesting one, he signed for 1899 Hoffenheim in 2013 but immediately went on loan to Parma and has been there since. He is rumoured to be interesting Arsene Wenger.

HT in Monogomo. Poor first half with both side lacking passing accuracy but the referee hasn't helped with his trigger-happiness when it came to awarding free-kicks, easily 20+.

45' Bougherra booked for stepping into Acquah as he sped past him.

44' Chance! Ghana with a great chance to take the lead, the ball was worked to Atsu inside the box and knocks it to Gyan whose shot is blocked.

41' Ghana's Jordan Ayew wins a corner but it's cleared by Carl Medjani.

39' Algeria break but the attack breaks down, both teams are getting some incredible bounces off this pitch.

36' Quiet 5 minutes or so where the game was stop start. Then Harrison Afful crosses in but Madjid Bougherra denies Gyan by heading it first.

31' Baba fouls Taïder at the side of the pitch but the set-piece again is wasted.

30' Replays show that Agyemang-Badu reacted first but Bentaleb still stupid to react.

29' Bentaleb reacts to Agyemang-Badu, referee blowing the whistle profusely.

26' Another free-kick awarded, 14 so far and we're only halfway through the first half.

25' Acquah booked for second challenge, this time on Taïder.

23' Not the best game of football you're likely to see at this tournament but the pitch is probably affecting that.

21' Free-kick against Acquah for a terrible challenge on Bentaleb, two-footed.

19' Chance! Belfodil misses a great opportunity for Algeria. Brahimi passes down the line to Aissa Mandi who pulls it back for Belfodil. However he doesn't catch it right and it goes wide.

16' Nasty challenge from Taïder on A. Ayew's ankle.

14' Ghana get the ball into the Algerian box for the first time but J. Ayew given offside.

12' Acquah fouls Feghouli but free-kick comes to nothing.

10' Brahimi fouls Daniel Amartey to give Ghana a break from the pressure.

7' A shocking touch from Razak Brimah nearly lets in Brahimi but he recovers and clears.

5' Only 5 minutes in but already most of the game is being played in the Ghana half.

4' Algeria wins free-kick but Faouzi Ghoulam fires wide.

3' Algeria lining up in an unusual 4-4-2 with Bentaleb, normally a central midfielder, on the left.

1' We are under way. Ghana playing from left to right.

15:56. Players now taking the field. National Anthems about to be sung.

15:50. So Ghana make two changes to their starting line-up with Gyan and Afriyie Acquah coming in for Mohammed Rabiu and Mohammed Awal.

15:48. One big omission from the Ghana team is Kwadwo Asamoah who plays an important creative role for his country. The Juventus utility man is out for 3 months with a knee injury.

15:45. Only 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

15:44. Plenty of interest then from a European point of view, you have Saphir Ishak Taïder and Belfodil playing in Italy, Nabil Bentaleb and Christian Atsu in England and the Ayew brothers in France, Andre at Marseille and Jordan at Lorient.

15:40. Full starting line up for Algeria is as follows; M'Bolhi; Bougherra, Mandi, Ghoulam, Medjani; Feghouli, Lacen, Taïder, Bentaleb; Brahimi, Belfodil.

15:38. Team news is in and Gyan starts for Ghana! Huge news for the Black Stars. Full starting line-up is; Brimah; Afful, Mensah, Baba, Amartey; Agyemang-Badu, Acquah, A. Ayew, J. Ayew, Atsu; Gyan.

15:37. As mentioned earlier meetings between these two sides have been few and far between. However the last time Ghana beat Algeria beat at AFCON, 1982, they went on to win the tournament. That might something for Ghana fans to hold on to.

15:34. The former Chelsea manager also spoke to CAF about his side's prospects after theit matchday one defeat; "As you saw the players showed good mentality and we hope it will be the same next game. But we knew that if we lost nothing would be decided,"

15:30. Good news for all you Ghana fans out there, it sounds like Gyan will be coming back into the starting 11, here's what manager Avram Grant had to day; "Of course we missed Gyan. The boys showed a lot of good spirit and even without him we nearly won one point against an experienced side but players like Gyan are difficult to find." Thanks to CAF for the quote.

15:27. Sorry for the delay in team news folks, it's held up at the other end.

15:25. Here's a reminder of the possible group connotations that could happen today. Both Algeria and Senegal to go through if they both win eliminating both Ghana and South Africa. That would lead to a clash between the two sides to see who finishes top.

15:20. Undoubtedly one of the favourites for player of the tournament is Algeria's Yacine Brahimi. He was one of the hero's of the last World Cup as Algeria pushed eventual Champions Germany all the way before losing out in extra time in the knockout stages.

15:15. One player expected to play today is left back Abdul Rahman Baba who plays his club football for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. He started the season at regional rivals Greuter Fürth before scoring twice against arch-rivals FC Nürnberg and then signing for Augsburg the next day.

15:10. As well as training hard this week, the Ghanaians found time to meet with their country's Minister for Sport, Mahama Ayariga, apologies for the poor picture quality.

15:06. Team news is starting to filter through, it will be hear soon.

15:04. In the build up to this game Ghana’s star man Asamoah Gyan was still a serious doubt after suffering, rather worryingly, from a mild case of malaria. He already missed the opening game due to illness and the Ghanaians clearly missed his ability to hold up the ball as well as his pace in behind.

15:00. If you're just joining us then welcome to Vavel's live commentary of the AFCON Group C match between Ghana and Algeria. Once again if you want a more detailed preview then check out Ben Johnson's preview here: https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/440635-ghana-vs-algeria-black-stars-take-on-tournament-favourites.html

14:55. Qualification was straightforward for the Desert Foxes; they won their first 5 games, secured qualification and won the group before losing their last game to second placed Mali. Ghana had to wait slightly longer to secure qualification but still finished top of their group as well in a group where Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo finished bottom.

14:50. Algeria won the tournament in 1990 when they hosted it but apart from that the closest they got was when they were runners-up in their inaugural tournament in 1980. In the last tournament they didn’t make it out of the group stage.

14:45. Ghana have great pedigree when it comes to this tournament, they’re the joint second most successful team behind Egypt. They’ve won it in 1963, 65, 78 and 82 and whilst they haven’t been very successful in recent times they regularly still make it to the final stages. They have made it to the semi-finals of the past 2 tournaments in 2012 and 2013.

14:40. He along with fellow attacker and captain Andre Ayew are players that Algeria coach Christian Gourcuff is wary of. He was interviewed during the week and said; “They have quality players like their captain Andre Ayew… he has lots of qualities and is capable of making the difference.”

14:35. Winger Christian Atsu spurned a lot of chances for Ghana in their opening game but he was determined not to dwell in it; “My intention was to score and make all Ghanaians happy but it didn’t work like that.”

14:30. Centre-back Jonathan Mensah was interviewed during the week and he was adamant that his side weren’t about to panic; “I don’t think any of us are afraid because this is football”. He pointed to the fact that they lost the opening game of the 2010 African cup of Nations before going on to reach the final which they lost to Egypt.

14:25. These two sides first played each other in 1973 but since then meetings have been few and far between, the last meeting was a friendly in 2001 that ended 1-1 but since then they have somehow evaded each other in multiple tournaments.

14:20. Algeria, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game but it didn’t start well for Africa’s best team at last year’s World Cup. They conceded at the start of the second half before giving away a penalty in the 55th minute. It was the turning point of the match as Thulani Hlatshwayo smacked the crossbar before Algeria scored three to completely turn the game around.

14:15. The four-time winners first outing in this tournament ended on a sour note after they lost 2-1 in added time to an improving Senegal side. André Ayew actually gave the Black Stars the lead before Stoke City’s Mame Biram Diouf equalised and Moussa Sow grabbed the second for the Lions of Teranga.

14:10. Whilst Ghana don’t need to win, if they lose and Senegal beat South Africa later today then they would be eliminated. That would certainly be something of a shock as they’re one of the continent’s powerhouses and are always there or there abouts when it comes to the final stages of the continental tournaments.

14:05. This is by far the toughest and most competitive group of the four with Senegal the only team in the group to have never one the tournament but they have a strike force to be feared so all the teams can be considered as contenders in the group.

14:00. Hello and welcome to the VAVEL’s live coverage of Ghana - Algeria. It’s the second round of fixtures in Group C and today’s game will be played at the Estadio de Mongomo right on the Western border with Gabon. For a more detailed preview you can check out Ben Johnson's preview here: https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/440635-ghana-vs-algeria-black-stars-take-on-tournament-favourites.html