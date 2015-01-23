Ivory Coast - Mali: Key clash in Group D

With the first round of fixtures completed, Group D still has all to play for, with all four of the teams collecting one point from their respective opening games.

Ivory Coast, in their 1-1 draw with Guinea in their first fixture of the competition, had to settle for a point and the loss of their main player Gervinho, who was sent off. Now hit with a two-match suspension, the Elephants will have to cope without him all the way to the knockout stages - should Hervé Renard's side get that far.

"There is only one Gervinho, but I am sure the ones who replace him will do well" Hervé Renard -

Renard this week spoke on the important of the Roma player, and how he will be a big loss for the side, but insisted that the other players can step up. "There is only one Gervinho, in the Ivory Coast and maybe in the competition, but I am sure the ones who will play to replace Gervinho will do well," he said. Renard also highlight Gervinho's team-mate Seydou Keita as a major threat: "Seydou we know is someone who, when he finds himself in the opposition box, is unstoppable, so it's highly likely that he will be associated with Wilfried Bony at the start of the match."

For Henryk Kasperczak and Mali, the situation remains the same: with Group D so tight a win for either side will put them in pole position to qualify for the next round for the competition. Mali will feel hard done by not to already be atop the group, after a late Cameroon goal snatched victory from their hands. Kasperczak's side had to settle instead for a 1-1 draw and a share of the spoils.

"I said it was a well balanced group, no favourites" - Henryk Kasperczak

The Mali boss, however, remains confident, insisting that his side can perform well in the competition. "Mali are also a very good side in Africa just now. At the last Cup of Nations we were third and we are here to confirm that good performance," he said. Kasperczak also touched on the tightness of the group, suggesting that his side had prepared for - and expected - that eventuality. "Before the tournament I said it was a very well balanced group, with no favourites, even if most people thought Cameroon and the Ivory Coast were the favourites," he said.