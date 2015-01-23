Cameroon - Guinea: Group D initiative yet to be seized

Group D sits on a knife edge, with all four teams collecting one point from the opening round of fixtures. So as Volker Finke's Cameroon side prepare to face Guinea on Saturday, they will know it is all to play for in Malabo.

In all fairness, Les Lions Indomptables are lucky to be in the position they are. In their opening game against Mali, Finke's side left it late before scoring an equaliser. Just six minutes from time New York Red Bulls' left-back Ambroise Oyongo was the unlikely scorer to rescue a 1-1 draw for Cameroon. Lions' fans wll know their side will have to improve if they are to get a result against Guinea on Saturday.

For Guinea, the situation remains the same: a win against Mali on Saturday in this vital Group D clash, would give them a valuable three points and put them in a great position to secure qualifcation to the knockout stages, going into the final game of the group stages.

In their first match, Guinea got an unexpected draw against the Ivory Coast, after a good performance. Their first half goal - courtesy of Mohamed Yattara - was eventually cancelled out by Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia, but the 1-1 draw was a positive result for Michel Dussuyer's side.

Guinea could also be boosted by the possible return of attacking midfielder Seydoube Soumah, their top goalscorer in qualifying for the tournament - who missed the loss against Ivory Coast, due to suspension.