Atlético Madrid - Rayo Vallecano: Simeone's side look to stay in touch

When the Spanish champions Atlético Madrid host Rayo Vallecano at the Vicente Calderón this Saturday, Diego Simeone's side will be confident of picking up all three points against a team that have been inconsistent during this campaign.

It has been nothing but a promising season for Atlético so far, as they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Ray, confirmed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, and kept in touching distance of retaining their La Liga title.

Coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Ray quarter-finals on Wednesday night, however, Simeone knows his side need to restore their confidence and get back on track with all three points. A similar performance to the confident 2-0 no-nonsense win in their last La Liga fixture is needed. Yet when all is said and done, Los Rojiblancos are one of the best at finishing the job.

For the visitors and manager Paco Jemez, inconsistency is the main issue. Los Franjirrojos have been unable to string together a run of positive performances, and as a result find themselves in 10th place - slap bang in the middle of Spain's top-flight.

Jemez can take heart from the fact his side held Atlético to a goalless draw on the first day of the season, and the players will be buoyed further by their victory over David Moyes' Real Sociedad last weekend - his first home defeat since taking over the club. That being said, Saturday's game may not be a simple stroll for Simeone's side after all.