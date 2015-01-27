Alonso on Ødegaard: Playing should be the priority

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has spoken about teen sensation Martin Ødegaard joining his former club Real Madrid, saying that the Norwegian had a difficult choice.

The 16-year-old had gone on a European tour of the top clubs, choosing the current Champions League holders over, amongst others, Bayern.

Speaking to fans of the Bavarian giants at a meet and greet session, the 2010 World Cup winner gave his thoughts on the youngster’s decision.

“He’s gone to a great club. At this age, playing should be the priority, it’s really difficult in the big clubs among those that can be chosen.”

Alonso dropped down a tier to SD Eibar, while at Real Sociedad, in search of regular football and has advised Ødegaard and any young players to do the same.

At 18, I decided to take a step back and sign for a club in the Segunda division, but it was there that I got minutes and evolved as a player. It’s a step that I’d advise all young players to take.”

Quotes via insidespanishfootball.com