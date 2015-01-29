VfL Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich: First against second to kick off the Rückrunde

After six weeks of the 'Winterpause' - in other words, a winter break - for German football, the Rückrunde finally gets started on Friday night. VfL Wolfsburg host Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich, who will be looking to continue their dominance this season as they seemingly romp to a third successive Bundesliga title.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten at the Volkswagen Arena this season.

In their way on Friday night are a Wolfsburg side that have looked impressive this season - particularly at home. Die Wölfe are unbeaten at the Volkswagen Arena, winning seven games and drawing two. Despite losing just once in 12 games, however, the run has only been enough to move them within 11 points of Guardiola's side atop the Bundesliga table - and they remain the underdogs for Friday's fixture.

Dieter Hecking's side will not be deterred though, as they look to inflict Bayern's first defeat of the Bundesliga campaign - and one man will be vital if they are to achieve that. For Kevin De Bruyne, the subject of so much transfer speculation during January, Friday night might act as an audition, as Bayern have declared their interest in the ex-Chelsea man. De Bruyne, however, must concentrate on the task ahead if Hecking's wolves are going to have any chance of catching their prey.

"There's no reason to suggest that we won't have a good game" - Thomas Muller

For Bayern as they move into the Rückrunde, it is a case of continuing what they did in the first half of the season, as they won 14 games, drawing just three and losing none, while also scoring 41 goals and conceding just four. A win on Friday would extend Bayern's lead of 11 points atop the Bundesliga, and Thomas Muller sees no reason why that will not be the case. "There's no reason to suggest that we won't have a good game on Friday," he said. "It's nice to be back under way. We immediately have the chance to extend our lead. We have a good cushion, but are not mathematically ensured the championship."

It seems unlikely that anyone can stop Guardiola's side from retaining their Bundesliga crown, but the trip to the Volkswagen stadium might just prove a test. Guardiola's side have only dropped points while playing away from home, and it is 22 games since Wolfsburg failed to hit the net. One would expect Bayern's superiority and class to show in the end, but perhaps Hecking's side might just provide the Bundesliga with its biggest surprise.