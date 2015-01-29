Joao Pereira joins Hannover

Hannover 96 have announced the signing of Valencia CF defender Joao Pereira on a free transfer.

The Portuguese international joins on a short-term deal until the end of the season. This comes after the Lower Saxony side failed to secure the signing Petar Stojanovic earlier in the week.

Pereira brings a wealth of experience to Hannover, having appeared at the highest levels in Spain, Portugal and the World Cup and European Championships with his country.

Sporting director Dirk Dufner had his say on the transfer, "His international experience speaks for him.

"Joao Pereira has played for Portugal in the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012, Champions League, Europa League and has played well over 230 appearances in the top divisions in Portugal and Spain. Now that he has decided to play forHannover 96 and challenge the Bundesliga, I am pleased."

Whether Pereira is able to secure a long-term deal remains to be seen, but there is no doubt he will be a useful addition to Tayfun Korkut's European push.

