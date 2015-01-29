Gerardo Moreno sends Villarreal to the semi-finals

For most of the match, it looked like Villarreal were content to frustrate Getafe to a goalless draw at the Coliseum Antonio Perez.

But Gerard Moreno's goal in the 78th minute officially confirmed the Yellow Submarines' place in the last four of the Copa del Rey.

Villarreal started the match with a more defensive posture, resting both dos Santos brothers and goalscorer Bruno. Getafe and tried throughout most of the match to take the game to Villarreal, but the best chance the home side had throughout the match was a shot from Fredy Hinestroza which had hit the crossbar in the 57th minute.

But later on in the match, Villarreal brought on Giovanni dos Santos and Denis Cheryshev to give the side more of an attacking balance. In the 78th minute, the substitutions paid off as a diagonal throughball found Gerard onside and without a mark inside the area. The young striker fired a first time low shot past Jona to officially send Villarreal through to the semifinal.

The Yellow Submarines will travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on 1 February in league play, and will face the Blaugrana again on 11 February to begin the semifinal.