1.FC Union Berlin secure loan signing of Hannover 96's Valmir Sulejmani

1.FC Union Berlin have completed the loan signing of midfielder, Valmir Sulejmani from Hannover 96 until the end of the season.

“Valmir Sulejmani is an extremely talented player. I myself have worked in Hannover with him and I’m convinced that he has the character to fit in,” said Union coach, Norbert Düwel.

“He is quite capable to close the gap that is created by the unfortunate long term injury to Maxi Thiel.”

At the age of 17, Sulejmani made his debut in 2013 under Mirko Slomka at Hannover 96. After making just five appearances for Hannover since, and not featuring in the plans of Tayfun Korkut, the Albanian opted for a move to the capital.

Commercial and organisational manager, Nico Schäfer told the clubs website: “We were able to compensate for the short term with this transfer. I am pleased that Valmir decided quickly. We are also thankful for the Hannover 96 managers, who were very cooperative.”

FC Union return to action next weekend in the 2.Bundesliga with a home game against VfL Bochum on Saturday 7 February.