La Liga: Celta Vigo - Cordoba Preview

Celta Vigo host Cordoba on Saturday evening as they look to end a run of ten league games without a win.

Celta are currently twelfth in La Liga just five points clear of relegation and have been on a terrible run since winning at the Nou Camp on 1st November. In their ten league games since they have drawn just two games and lost the other eight.

The pressure is now on Eduardo Berizzo as he looks to turn Celta's season around after what had been a good start. Celta lost just once in their first eleven games but have lost eight of nine since. If Celta are going to beat Cordoba they will have to do so without Jonny who is suspended and Hugo Mallo who is injured.

Cordoba are sixteenth in La Liga and have improved dramatically since Miroslav Djukic took over. In their last eight league games only Barcelona and Real Madrid have beat them and they were extremely unlucky to lose to Real after matching the European champions for most of the game.

Djukic's side will be without Fidel, Inigo Lopez and Luso through injury and Fede Cartabia will also miss out after being sent off in the dying minutes last week. Cartabia's red card was the result of a second booking when he blocked a Gareth Bale free kick with his hand which led to the Welsh man scoring the match winning penalty.

Celta are in need of a win and Berizzo will be desperate for that win to come this weekend but Cordoba have shown in recent weeks that they're no pushovers and the match could go either way.

Probable Teams:

Celta Vigo - Sergio; Sergi Gomez, Cabral, Fontas, Planas; Krohn-Dehli, Radoja, Pablo Hernandez; Orellana, Larrivey and Nolito.

Cordoba - Juan Carlos; Campabadal, Pantic, Crespo, Edimar; Rossi, Deivid; Bebe, Abel, Ghilas and Florin Andone.