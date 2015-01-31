Match Australia - South Korea Live Commentary and Asian Cup Final 2015 Scores

12:05. Well that's it from us folks. Thanks for sticking with VAVEL for not just the coverage of the final but for the rest of the tournament as well. It has been a pleasure covering this tournament for VAVEL and keep an eye out in the next couple of days for a tournament review and a team of the tournament. I've been Ryan O'Grady and check out my VAVEL page for all the articles on the Asian Cup: https://www.vavel.com/1899banbridge/

12:01. The now customary Champions' selfie is taken by Massim Luongo.

11:58. Jedinak lifts the big one and the fireworks go off.

11:56. The Australian players and staff are now collecting their miniature trophies before the big one is presented to Mike Jedinak.

11:53. The Taeguk Warriors now taking their runners-up medals.

11:52. Former Spurs man Massimo Luongo wins the MVP award.

11:50. Ali Mabkhout of the UAE wins the top scorer award with 5 goals.

11:49. Matthew Ryan wins Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

11:47. This victory means that Australia have qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup alongside the hosts Russia and World Champions Germany.

11:46. Over 700,000 fans have made their way throught the turnstiles for the this tournament. The target was 500,000.

11:45. Football dignitaries from AFC and FIFA booed as they start presentaions.

11:45. The trophy is being brought out now. Image Credit: afcasiancup.com

11:43. Robbie Kruse back on the pitch with an ankle boot on, doesn't look good.

11:35. Sad way for Du-Ri Cha to end his South Korea career, he has said that this will be his last game. He was commiserated by Postecoglou.

11:35. Postecoglou gives emotional interview saying Australia should now try and take on the World.

11:33. Postecoglou clearly delighted and is becking the crowd to increase the noise.

11:30. Aussie players and staff are on the pitch are celebrating whilst the Koreans look crestfallen, there are a few in tears. Trent Sainsbury awarded the Samsung Player of the Match and rightly so, he has been superb and was probably the difference tonight.

FT in ET There it is the final whistle!!!!!! Australia have won their first ever Asian Cup and on home soil as well. Heartbreak for South Korea who were arguably the better side one the night but their 55 year wait for the trophy will be at least 4 years longer.

121' The Koreans have one final chance but the referee gets in the way.

120' One minute added time

119' Australia nearly there...

117' Juric tries to take the ball into the corner but is immediately dispossessed by Jin-Su Kim.

115' Du-Ri Cha with the cross but well cleared by Spiranovic facing his own goal.

113' Sung-Yeung Ki sells a couple of players with a dummy but his real effort is blocked by both of the centre backs.

109' Australia are repeatedly counter attacking but can't find the final ball.

107' Sung-Yeung Ki has an effort from the centre circle with Ryan quite far forward but it goes well over.

106' Replays of the goal suggest Heung-Min Son knocked the ball through Jin-Su Kim's legs allowing Juric to get past them.

105' Back underway in extra-time.

HT in ET The Australian fans are back on their feet as they restart extra-time infront.

105' Goal for Australia!!!!! Juric manages to get past Jin-Su Kim and pulls it across goal. Jin-Hyeon Kim oushes it out and Troisi fires in.

101' Great play from South Korea. Eventually Jin-Su Kim runs down the left before he puts it across goal only for Ryan to stop the ball at the near post.

98' Ball into the box headed for Troisi before Jin-Hyeon Kim punches out of the box. Jedinak then fired the rebound over.

97' Terrible challenge from Spiranovic. There was no intent but his studs landed down the length of Keun-Ho Lee's shin. Already booked so he was lucky not to be off.

96' Luongo with a dangerous ball across the box but it was dealt with well by the Korean defence.

91' That goal from Son was his country's 100th goal in the Asian Cup. How many were important than the goal he just scored?

91' We're underway in the first half of extra time.

FT South Korea have already played extra time in this tournament against Uzbekistan in the quarter finals. Both sides have made all three substitutions so the players on the pitch have to do this themselves.

FT You have to wonder how that late goal will affect the Australians players. The Koreans are on a high, they're fans are still singing whilst the Socceroos' fans have been silenced.

FT So we are heading into extra time as the referee blows his whistle. Australia's goal came just before half time whilst Son saved South Korea at the death of the second half.

92' Kook-Young Han passed it to Sung-Yeung Ki who Son inside the box and he fired it past Ryan who had no chance. Deserved goal for South Korea.

92' Goal for South Korea!!!!!!!!! Heung-Min Son scores for South Korea.

90' Australian fans already celebrating as the clock comes to 90 minutes, 3 minutes added time, somewhat surprising.

87' Jeong-Hyeop Lee brought off for Ju-Young Kim and Tae-Hwi Kwak is sent upfront.

85' Troisi has a chance but doesn't catch it right and the ball comes off the outside of his boot before going wide.

84' Free kick in a dangerous position for South Korea. Misses everyone and runs through to Ryan.

83' Heung-Min Son takes a free kick from about 40 yards out and it goes well over.

82' Sung-Yeung Ki crosses in but only one player inside the box and it misses him.

80' Ten minutes left for Australia to hold on, can they do it?

77' South Korean attack looking less potent in this half but there is still time.

76' Troisi has a shot but it's deflected and Jin-Hyeon Kim comes out to claim it.

75' The official attendance for this game is 76,385 which is pretty much a full house at Stadium Australia.

74' Franjic forced off with injury and replaced by Matt McKay. Franjic was a doubt before the game so it's no surprise that he hasn't played the full 90 minutes.

72' Kruse in tears on the stretcher as he suffers yet another injury in his short career. Bayer Leverkusen fans will be concerned.

70' Kruse is forced off and replaced by Troisi. Joo-Ho Park also comes off for Kook-Young Han.

69' Looks like Kruse might have to come off as James Troisi is getting ready. Kruse is down at the far side of the pitch.

67' Kruse booked as he is on the floor in some considerable pain. Looked like he maybe touched the referee's hand. Otherwise it's hard to see why he's been booked.

66' No surprise as Jedinak is booked for foul on Keun-Ho Lee, not the first foul from the Crystal Palace man.

63' This is quite possibly the last time we'll ever see Tim Cahill in the Australian green and gold.

62' Substitutions for both sides as Cahill comes off for Tomi Juric and Keun-Ho Lee comes on for Tae-Hee Nam.

59' Chance! Leckie played in on the edge of the box and fires towards goal. Jin-Hyeon Kim pushes over for a corner from which Sainsbury heads wide.

58' Spiranovic booked for foul on Tae-Hee Nam. Free kick is collected by Matthew Ryan.

55' Joo-Ho Park crosses into a dangerous area but Trent Sainsbury heads clear.

50' It's been a slower start to the second half.

46' Heung-Min Son with the early long range effort but it's blocked outside the box.

HT Players are coming back onto the pitch. We'll be underway soon.

HT One fact that might worry Korean fans is that no side has ever come from behind to win an Asian Cup Final.

HT The referee blows his whistle to bring the half to a close. The South Koreans will be disappointed that they didn't get at least one goal in that half. Superb play from Luongo the difference between the sides. 1-0.

44' He received the ball from Sainsbury on the edge of the box before spinning and firing into the bottom corner, right on the stroke of half time but it was probably against the run of play.

44' Goal for Australia!!!! South Korea concede their first goal of the tournament as Luongo strikes home.

42' Sung-Yeung Ki takes the free kick, it's incredibly weak and Ryan saves comfortably.

40! Bizzare moment as Jim Davidson booked for a foul outside box for pulling the shirt of Hyun-Soo Jang as they were waiting for the corner to come in. He was lucky that it wasn't inside the area.

38' That Son volley was almost identical to Tadanari Lee's famous goal to win the Asian Cup in extra time against Australia in 2011.

37' Chance! Du-Ri Cha this time down the right pulls it back for Son whose shot is blocked at the vital moment by Luongo.

36' Chance! Jin-Su Kim crosses into the box and Heung-Min Son volleys just past the post.

35' Heung-Min Son fouls Kruse but no free kick given.

33' Franjic clearly blocks off Tae-Hee Nam and free kick is given. He's already booked so he has to watch himself.

30' Aussie fans looking subdued despite their side having more of the ball, 61% to Korea's 39%.

24' Chance! Australia go up the other end and Cahill forces a good save from Jin-Hyeon Kim. It goes out for a corner but that comes to nothing. It's starting to heat up again.

23' Chance! Heung-Min Son sends it in and Tae-Hwi Kwak heads wide with a free header past the the post.

22' Jin-Su Kim clearly brought down by Massimo Luongo, dangerous free kick.

21' Hyun-Soo Jang comes off second best in a challenge against Milligan but it looks like he'll be ok.

19' The game is slowing down a bit after the frantic early stages.

14' Hoffenheim's Jin-Su Kim draws the foul from Kruse as he was sheparding the ball out for a goal kick.

10' Jedinak gets rid of the ball under pressure Tae-Hee Nam and turns around to push the player, gets a warning from the referee.

9' Really open early stages, not sure if South Korea can keep their tournament clean sheet if it stays like this.

8' Chance! Jedinak sends a free kick just over. It landed on the roof of the net and many thought it was in.

7' Matthew Leckie with a dangerous run but he's stopped by Tae-Hwi Kwak.

6' Free kick is taken and it comes in at the edge of the six-yard box but Cahill has space to clear.

5' Franjic booked already for holding Joo-Ho Park outside the left side of the box.

4' Kruse goes down under pressure and is holding his ankle,we'll keep an eye on that.

2' Heung-Min Son has a shot well wide before colliding heavily with Mike Jedinak, looks like he's winded.

1' Early chance for Tim Cahill but his cross is straight at Jin-Hyeon Kim.

1' And we're off in the Asian Cup Final 2015 with the Australians kicking from right to left.

08:58. Surprising selection from Uli Stielike as he starts Hyun-Soo Jang for only his second game of the tournament.

08:56. Now the Australian national anthem and it's fair to say they're a bit louder.

08:55. The Korean national anthem is now ringing out.

08:54. The boos could be something to do with the both countries' unsuccessful 2022 World Cup bids.

08:53. Sepp Blatter and high ranking AFC officials greet the players but are greeted by the fans with a chorus of boos.

08:50. The teams are in the tunnel.

08:49. Postecoglou now speaking and he said Franjic was fine and that the experience from the 2011 Final will be key tonight.

08:47. All the pre-match stuff is happening now with DJ Havana Brown performing for the sell out crowd.

08:45. The key battle today is likely to be in midfield between the respective captains, Mike Jedinak for Australia and Sung-Yeung Ki for the South Koreans.

08:44. So big news for Aussie fans as Ivan Franjic starts. That means Postecoglou doesn't have to do a major reshuffle and that could benefit his side today.

08:42. The South Korean line-up is: J-H Kim; D-R Cha, T-H Kwak, Y-G Kim, J-S Kim; H-M Son, H-S Jang, S-Y Ki, J-H Park, T-H Nam; J-H Lee.

08:40. The line-ups were released just as we came back and here is Australia's starting eleven: Ryan; Franjic, Spiranovic, Sainsbury, Davidson; Kruse, Milligan, Jedinak, Luongo, Leckie; Cahill.

08:38. Sorry for the break guys, we were experiencing some computer issues but everything is good now and we can get back to the game.

07:55. Both teams are pretty much injury free with the only major injury concern for either side is the fitness of right back Ivan Franjić and if can’t make the game then Postecoglou will have some big decision to make. He could move Mark Miligan to right back but he has never played there before and it would mean bringing an offensive-minded player into the holding midfield role. He could split the defensive partnership of Trent Sainsbury and Matthew Spiranovic but they have played well together and it would be a risk to split them at this late stage.

07:50. Stielike seems less certain about his side; “We have a lot of young players, and it’s the first time they will be in a big final… so I don’t know what the reaction will be”. “If we can play with calm and with conviction then we will have every possibility of winning the game”.

07:45. Speaking before the match Postecoglou clearly wants his side to maintain their attacking intent saying; “It’ll be up to them to try to stop us scoring goals… we’ll just have to do what we’ve been doing”. Clearly he isn’t afraid of Uli Stielike’s side as he presented his game plan; “We’ll take the game to our opponents and put pressure on them as we have in every game”.

07:40. Even if you don’t include their meeting earlier in this tournament these two sides have met fairly regularly over the past few years. Five meetings in the past five years have seen each side emerge victorious once whilst the rest ended in draws.

07:35. They faced Uzbekistan in the quarters and although they were held for 90 minutes before Heung-Min Son scored twice in extra time. Similar to Australia’s route to Sydney the semi-final was a much more comfortable affair with a goal in each half easily seeing off the Iraqis. Video from the AFC's YouTube Page:

07:30. The Koreans are unbeaten in all their games so far and have yet to concede a goal in 480 minutes of football. This is extremely surprising considering their defence was the weak point of their recent World Cup campaign. The opening couple of games were narrow 1-0 wins against Oman and Kuwait before beating Australia really gave them some impetus.

07:25. China lay in waiting in the first round and they were beaten 2-0 after a tough start to the game where the Chinese looked dangerous on the counter. The semi-final against the UAE was more straightforward with two early goals well and truly taking the wind out of the UAE’s sails.

07:20. However, the positivity was somewhat dampened after they lost the key group game against South Korea. Only a draw was needed to secure top spot and avoid a potential tie against reigning Champions Japan but Postecoglou made key changes and they lost the game. Video from the AFC's YouTube Page:

07:15. They kicked off with good performance against Kuwait winning 4-1 despite going a goal behind early on. The following game against Oman went even better with Ange Postecoglou’s men scoring four once again but this time not conceding any goals and already with 8 different goal scorers.

07:10. The hosts have impressed many with their attacking style and have somewhat exceeded expectations by making it this far. Before the tournament they were ranked outside Asia’s top 10 sides by FIFA after a poor World Cup and unimpressive performances in friendlies.

07:05. The game will be held at the ANZ Stadium or Stadium Australia, as it has been known for the duration of this tournament in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales. Capacity of 80,000.

07:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the 2015 Asian Cup Final 2015 between the hosts, Australia, and South Korea. It has been a tough journey for both sides but they have finally made it and the new Champions of Asia will be confirmed in around 4-5 hours time. For a more in depth preview check out Ryan O’Grady’s preview here: https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/443999-asian-cup-final-2015-preview.html