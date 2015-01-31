Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad: Benzema shines as Moyes' men outclassed

Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedad, in what promised to be an intriguing fixture at the Bernabeu. The title leaders were up against 10th placed Sociedad, who have been in a transitional period under new manager David Moyes, who has enjoyed some success it has to be said after he was appointed in November of last year. Real's Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who was handed a two-match ban for violent conduct during their 2-1 win over Cordoba last weekend, was in the stands watching on.

Ironically, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock within the first minute of kick-off. 40 seconds into the game, and Aritz Elustondo made the Real defenders pay after some rather lacklustre marking inside the box - to head beyond Casillas into the roof of the net.

However, the hosts made them pay within two minutes of the opener; Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez popped up in the box and scored a well-taken header into the bottom corner of the net, to level the scoring in quick succession. That was his seventh goal of the season, and he would have enjoyed it too.

Marcelo showed his ability to pick out his team-mates with an eye for a delicate delivery into the box, with Karim Benzema and James going close on occasions in the first-half where Ancelotti would probably have expected them to score. Gareth Bale missed arguably the chance of the game, after a three-on-one counter attack was in the hosts' favour, but the Welshman lashed his effort wide of the mark after a perfect through ball towards his feet by Benzema from the flank; despite claiming a deflection off a Sociedad defender.

With just over seven minutes left plus stoppages to play, the hosts took the lead for the first time in the match. Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos latched onto a loose rebounded effort which was parried away by goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Benzema's fierce drive across goal was looking goal-bound.

In the second-half, Real had no mercy as they went in search for even more goals. Just five minutes into the second 45, and Real managed to score again. Bale made amends for his earlier mistake by creating an assist for Benzema's finish in the 50th minute, a tap-in from close range after a neat one-two on the edge of the Sociedad area. The Frenchman was grateful that Bale was not selfish and decided not to go for goal himself, something he has been criticised for by Ronaldo in the past few months. STAT: That goal was Karim Benzema's 10th league goal of the season.

Rulli had to be alert in the Sociedad goal, to ensure that Madrid did not make the scoreline embarrassing - credit where it's due; he did well to make a few good stops either side of the half-time mark. But, it was not enough, as Moyes' men were outclassed by the better team on the afternoon.

James jogged off the pitch to a warm round of applause from the Madristas in the ground, after being substituted off for Jese Rodriguez in the 73rd minute. The longer the match continued, the less likely Sociedad looked to get back into the match - Isco was instrumental throughout playing in the playmaker role.

The best goal of the game, without a doubt came courtesy of Benzema, whose well placed effort flew beyond the dispairing dive of the goalkeeper into the top corner of the net - to make the score 4-1 and end Sociedad's faint hopes of a possible comeback.

Sami Khedira and Javier Hernandez came off the bench as late substitutes, but were unable to make much of an impact in the few minutes they were playing, as the final whistle blew with an emphatic scoreline going the way of Real Madrid, who came from a one-goal deficit early on to comfortably sweep aside their opponents today.

In their next game, Sociedad are at home against Celta Vigo - where they'll be expect to win. Real host 5th placed Sevilla, and after this result they stay four points clear of closest title challengers Barcelona who play against Villarreal tomorrow.