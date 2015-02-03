Bayern Munich - Schalke 04: Hosts look to reaffirm their dominance

As Schalke 04 prepare to travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Roberto Di Matteo's players will know that there is a huge challenge ahead as Pep Guardiola's side look to lick their wounds after defeat to Wolfsburg.

"We will clinch the title" - Pep Guardiola

The 4-1 loss to Dieter Hecking's side at the weekend came as a shock to most people, but Guardiola reminded everyone at his pre-match press conference that the Bundesliga is a tough league, and that all the games are difficult. "Before the game against Wolfsburg everyone thought we had already won the Bundesliga," he said, underlining the fact Die Bayern cannot afford to be complacent. "If we understand that soon, we will clinch the title", he added, seemingly remaining confident of Bayern's chances of retaining their Bundesliga crown.

Indeed there is no reason to panic in the Bayern camp. Despite Manuel Neuer conceding as many goals in one game (4) than he did for the rest of Bayern's 17 Bundesliga fixtures, Bayern remain eight points clear of Wolfsburg in second, and look on course to win the league comfortably. Momentum is key, however, and Guardiola knows his side most reaffirm their dominance with an important three points against Schalke on Tuesday night.

"Klaas is obviously disappointed" - Roberto Di Matteo

For Schalke and Di Matteo, a 1-0 victory - courtesy of a goal from Marco Hoger near the half hour mark - over Hannover 96, saw them move into fourth place in the Bundesliga table, amongst the Champions League places. They will, however, be without instrumental striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar after his six-match suspension for a reckless tackle during the Hannover game. "Klaas is obviously disappointed, it's a real shame. We'll have to see how we can cope with his loss," said Di Matteo.

Schalke will be hoping that the Wolfsburg victory is far from a "wake up call", as a handful of Bayern players described it, and rather a sign of the Bundesliga leaders' vulnerability. Three points, although unlikely, would give Di Matteo's side the perfect start to the second-half of the Bundesliga season, as they look to push on towards their goal of finishing the season amongst the Top 4.