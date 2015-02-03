1899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen: Green-Whites ready to make their charge

1899 Hoffenheim will host Werder Bremen on Wednesday night, knowing they are in for a competitive tie. The hosts made a disappointing start to the Rückrunde, in comparison to Viktor Skripnik's men.

Markus Gisdol's Hoffenheim marked the return to German football's second half of the season against FC Augsburg, while the weather conditions seemed not to accept the "winter break" was over. It certainly proved to be a frosy reception at the SGL arena as Gisdol's side slipped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

The result sees Hoffenheim fall to seventh place in the Bundesliga table, just three points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the last of the European places. Gisdol knows his side have to recover quickly and regroup for the rest of the campaign, but a game against a resurgent Werder Bremen is unlikely to be a walk in the park.

For Skripnik's Bremen side, on the other hand, the opportunity to make a charge to safety this season seems to be more forthcoming by the week. Bremen have now recorded back-to-back victories in the Bundesliga, including a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday - courtesy of a Franco di Santo brace.

The result means they climb out of the relegation zone and they have looked decidedly more stable under the new rule of Skripnik than they did before. 20 points from 18 games still leaves them hovering just above the drop, but Bremen fans will be confident that the stability - plus an influx of winter signings - will prove to be enough to stay in the Bundesliga. Expect Bremen to even fancy their chances away at Hoffenheim on Wednesday night.