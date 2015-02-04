Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke: Post match comments

Bayern Munich hosted Schalke yesterday, the game finished as a draw. Benedikt Höwedes and Arjen Robben the scorers but they wasn’t the only talking points in the game though, Jerome Boateng was sent off and giving away a penalty in the process, from the resulting penalty Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s effort was saved by Manuel Neuer.

FC Bayern remain eight points clear at the top of the table as second-placed Wolfsburg were held to a draw at Frankfurt. The draw meant Bayer are still without their first win of the second half of the season and look to struggling VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

“It was an emotional moment,” said Guardiola, “I just spoke to him. It was all very polite.”

Guardiola gave his all on the touchline against Schalke – just like his players who did not know whether to celebrate or be annoyed with the 1-1 draw at the end of the day.

“All in all, I think we can be happy with it,” summed up Thomas Müller.

“He always shot at the other corner in the past,” revealed Neuer in the bowels of the Allianz Arena after the match, “I study penalty takers and I thought he might try something special - and I opted to go left. Neuer admitted Schalke did not have much else to do as they opted to sit back in spite of having an extra man on the park.

“We had to adapt and it obviously wasn’t that easy going forward, above all with ten players. They didn’t really play football.“ And Robben declared

Our performance was much better than against Wolfsburg,” said Guardiola.

Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger identified “more control” in this game: Schalke hardly had any chances on the break.

Robben demanded: “We’ve got to be critical but realistic. We wanted to make a new start today but what can you do when you have to play with ten men after 15 minutes?“

“A point isn’t bad today,e’re on the right track,” continued Dante.

Lewandowski added: “That’s football for you. It’s impossible to play at your best for a whole season and win every game easily. It’s better to make one or two mistakes now rather than later.”

After the game Schalke caught up with debutant Wellenreuther, goal scorer Benedikt Höwedes and the unfortunate penalty taker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after the game.

“I’m relieved that Benedikt Höwedes equalised. We had a great chance to go in front but I missed the penalty. Who knows what would have happened had that gone in. I thought that Manuel Neuer was going to dive the other way, but obviously I need to hit the ball harder. I’ve always shot like this before but haven’t missed one yet." said Eric Maxim Choupo Moting

“It’s disappointing to fall behind against ten men, even if Bayern are the opponents. The equaliser delighted us. It’s always good to take a point home from here. We’re happy to have picked up four points from our first two games of the year.” he concluded.

Benedikt Höwedes spoke of the game “It feels good to have scored and picked up a point against Bayern. It’s always a success if you grab a point here, even if you have the numerical advantage for a long period of the game.

“We can’t forget that we were playing one of the best teams in the world. It went well. Maybe we could have played a bit braver at times; if we’d done that maybe we could have scored another."

Timon Wellenreuther made his first ever Schalke appearance, he spoke of his delight “We’re happy with this hard earned point though. We’ve started the second half of the season strongly. Our next game is against Borussia Mönchengladbach, another Champions League contender. If we perform on Friday like we did against Bayern, we should be able to pick up something.”

“It was very exciting for me. It’s a shame that I didn’t keep a clean sheet. I was a bit nervous to start with, but I felt better as the game progressed. Overall, it went well for me, well as good as you can expect on your debut. It has always been my dream to face a team like Bayern.

“I don’t know whether I’ll be between the sticks on Friday against Mönchengladbach. We need to wait and see what the situation with Fabian Giefer is first.” he concluded