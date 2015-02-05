Ghana 3-0 Equatorial Guinea: Black Stars progress into the final amid crowd conflict

Ghana progressed through to the final of the African Cup of Nations with a rather comfortable 3-0 victory over the hosts Equatorial Guinea earlier this evening, but the whole tie was marred by crowd violence from the Guinea supporters who were hurling bottles and missiles at the opposing fans, as well as the teams coming into the half-time interval.

A real shame, considering the tournament has been a success on the whole - but blackened by some controversial trouble that should not have happened in the first place. Guinea were already involved in controversy of their own, after a rather lucky victory over Tunisia in the quarter-finals, saw the referee being rushed off the pitch by the stewards in fear for his safety as well as the other officials.

Onto the match, and the Black Stars were rather disappointing in the early stages of the match; it was 0-0 until the 40th minute though, where a goalkeeping error from Ovono, who rushed off his line in an attempt to intercept the danger, managed to clip Appiah's heels inside the box and give away a penalty before the break. Jordan Ayew stepped up for the responsibility, and made no mistake from the penalty spot with a rather cool finish from 12 yards out, sending the 'keeper the wrong way in the process to break the deadlock.

The power of the counter attack was emphasised as Ghana made it 2-0 before the half-time whistle with a strike in stoppage time by Mubarak Wakaso, who was played through by Everton loanee Christian Atsu inside the box with an opportunity he simply could not squander from close range, curling it beyond the goalkeeper into the bottom corner of the net.

In the second-half, Ghana could have easily been three or four nil ahead after 15 minutes; Andre Ayew missed an absolute sitter in the box, whilst a counter attack was wasted despite a potential goal-scoring opportunity on the cards. They got their third goal through persistence and pressure, with Ovono being punished for coming off his line once more, this time his defenders gave him absolutely no support and although he did not give away a foul, Appiah was quick enough to set Ayew with the goal gaping, to get both Ayew brothers on the scoresheet.

Then, the real controversy began. Cameras showed the supporters rushing from their seats to behind the Guinea goal, as missiles and bottles were being thrown at them in an unprovoked attack by the hosts; the match officials were unsure whether to suspend the match or wait for the conflict to gradually grind to a halt before playing from the restart.

According to reports, the majority of Guinea fans had left the stadium, and were waiting patiently for the Ghana supporters to leave the venue after the match had finished, to get involved in full blown fights. The players, coaches and staff stayed on the pitch waiting for over 30 minutes, before helicopters, extra stewards and armed police were called to try and defuse the situation. Tear gas was thrown in parts of the stadium, where the journalists were, and after over half-an-hour of waiting, and no warm-up, the referee eventually blew his whistle to start the match once more. Neither team were motivated enough to play the game at a high tempo, and after three minutes, the referee blow his whistle for the last time to end what had turned out to be a controversial end to an entertaning semi-final match, a real shame and utter disgrace.

Ghana are up against fellow African powerhouses Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, in what has been an intriguing tournament to watch from start to finish. With that being said, the majority of news coverage will not be about the football, but the crowd disturbance and controversies over the past few weeks which have distracted everyone away from the football itself.