VfB Stuttgart - Bayern Munich: Bavarians looking to get back on track

If Bayern Munich were looking to make the Bundesliga title race more exciting coming into the second half of German football's season, they have done just that, not winning either of their two games. An away trip against Huub Stevens' VfB Stuttgart will give them a chance to right their wrongs.

"I was happy with how we played against Schalke" - Pep Guardiola

Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, however, has spoken out against suggestions of a crisis at the Allianz Arena. After all, Bayern may have capitulated and lost 4-1 against Wolfsburg - their first Bundesliga loss this season - but the 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 was hardly a disastrous result. "We didn't play well against Wolfsburg, but I was happy with how we played against Schalke," Guardiola reflected when speaking to the media ahead of the game against Stuttgart this weekend.

When returning from their winter break, Bayern had an 11-point gap over nearest rivals Wolfsburg. This of course was cut after their loss to Die Wölfe but Dieter Hecking's side could not take advantage of further dropped points against Schalke, instead drawing themselves. As a result, Guardiola's Bavarians maintain an eight-point gap at top of the Bundesliga table, and will be confident of retaining their title. Expect Die Bayern to teach Stuttgart a lesson or two this weekend.

"This 0-0 could be worth its wait in gold at the end of the season" - Robin Dutt

Stuttgart coach Stevens has come under threat in recent weeks for supposedly insisting that "no goals must be conceded", placing an emphasis on defence. This is all well and good, but Stevens' side have not scored since mid-December and just defending in numbers against Bayern is unlikely to pay dividends. Sporting director Robin Dutt recently defended his manager, suggesting, in regards to Stuttgart's 0-0 draw with Koln this week: "This 0-0 could be worth its weight in gold come the end of the season," said Dutt. "It's one of those results that we'll only know come the end of the season whether it has got us anywhere."

A patient approach to gathering points, chipping away here and there at the sides around them, may in fact not be enough to rescue Stevens' side from the relegation zone. At present Stuttgart sit just inside the bottom three, with 18 points from nine games. With the battle for places so tight in the Bundesliga table, any points are welcomed. It is just a shame for Stuttgart fans that it seems unlikely their side will pick up any this weekend.