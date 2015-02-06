Deportivo La Coruña - SD Eibar: Visitors look to end disappointing run

Gaizka Garitano's SD Eibar have been the surprise package in La Liga this season, but have been on a bad run of late. They will be looking to end that as they prepare to travel to the Estadio Riazor to face Deportivo La Coruña on Friday.

"In these game [sic] you have to pick up points" - Oriol Riera

Víctor Fernández's Depor came up from the Segunda Division last season, but have found life tougher in Spanish football's top flight and sit just three points above the relegation zone. 2015 has seen a positive run, however, collecting eight points in five games. Striker Oriol Riera has stressed the importance of continuing that form against Eibar. "Two weeks ago we played against Barcelona and we said that was not a game of our league, but this is one of our league and in these game you have to pick up points, especially playing at home," he said.

Riera cited Eibar's progress as an incredible achievement, but stressed the importance of focusing on collecting three points and bringing about a calmness in the side: "Picking up points in this game would give us many things, including starting to see everything much clearer to playing with more calm," he said. Depor fans will be hoping their side carry on where they left with a 2-1 victory of Rayo last time out.

"It's good to have a warning" - Dani Garcia

Eibar, on the other hand, have had a terrific season and sit eighth in La Liga - a position nobody believed they could reach. But for a recent dip they could have been even higher, but midfielder Dani Garcia believes it could be a good thing: "It's good to have a warning. Having so much praise can mean you don't keep your feet on the ground. Our performances have dipped. After the last two defeats we're really looking forward to Friday. There are good and bad runs, and it's best to have the bad now and against teams with bigger budgets than us."

On Friday they will have their work cut out against an in-form Depor side, but Eibar have turned some heads this season already - and will fancy their chances of continuing doing just that.