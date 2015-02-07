Cordoba - Almeria: Both sides need points to move them clear of the drop

Almeria travel to the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel to take on Cordoba with both sides currently sitting just outside the relegation places.

Cordoba are seventeenth and level on points with Granada in eighteenth. The home form hasn't been great for Cordoba with just one win in eleven games in front of their home fans. After a good run were they picked up seven points from three games Los Califas have lost back to back games. They put on a good showing in defeat to Real Madrid but they will be disappointed to have lost to Celta Vigo last week.

Almeria are sixteenth and a single point ahead of the relegation zone. Almeria have been better away from home with thirteen of their nineteen points coming on their travels. Last weekend they ended a run of four defeats in a row with a 1-0 win over Getafe.

Cordoba come into this game without Fidel and Luso but they will welcome back Fede Cartabia who is back from suspension and their new signings Bruno Zuculini and Rene Krhin will be available for selection. Almeria will be without Tomer Hemed who is suspended and Ruben Martinez who is injured. Julian should continue in goal and Thievy should take Hemed's place up front after Congo's elimination from the African Cup of Nations.

Both managers will be looking at this game as one they need to take points from in order to ensure survival in La Liga. It is too early to call it a six pointer but the winner will give themselves something to build on in order to maintain their top flight status.

Probable Teams

Cordoba - Juan Carlos; Gunino, Pantic, Crespo, Edimar; Rossi, Deivid; Bebe, Cartabia, Ghilas; Florin Andone.

Almeria - Julian; Michel, Trujillo, Mauro, Dubarbier; Verza, Corona; Welligton, Soriano, Edgar; Thievy.