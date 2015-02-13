Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln: Borussia-Park plays host to Rhein Derby

Peter Stöger's 1. FC Köln side travel to Borussia-Park to face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Rhein Derby this Saturday afternoon, with both teams needing three points - but for altogether different reasons.

"It has been very exciting and we have a lot of fun together" - Lucien Favre

For Lucien Favre and his Mönchengladbach side, the season thus far has gone well, with Die Fohlen looking to finish amongst the Champions League places come the end of the campaign. The immediate focus, however, is on the game against Köln - important not only for derby day reasons. On Saturday, Favre will celebrate four years in charge at Mönchengladbach - an achievement only managed by three of his predecessors. "It has been very exciting and we have a lot of fun together," Favre said on Thursday.

Celebrations aside, Mönchengladbach must concentrate on bouncing back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Schalke 04 last weekend - a result that saw their opponents go above Die Fohlen in the Bundesliga table. Favre's side, however, dominated the game for long periods of time and were unlucky not to come away with at least a point. A win against Köln this weekend would do wonders for Mönchengladbach's European hopes, as they remain a point behind FC Augsburg and Schalke - in fourth and third place respectively.

For Köln and manager Stöger, three points would also be vital, but for different reasons. Die Geißböcke sit eleventh in the Bundesliga table, but with the battle for safety so tight towards the bottom, their five-point advantage over those inside the relegation zone could quickly disappear should their form drop in the coming months.

Köln will be confident of the fact that can safely navigate the rest of the season, however, after starting the second-half of the season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV and two 0-0 draws against VfB Stuttgart and SC Paderborn. Their lack of firepower is evident, but Stöger's side are defensively solid, shipping just 23 goals this season.

As these two sides prepare to do battle in the Rhein Derby this weekend, Favre will know that the emphasis will be on his Mönchengladbach side to break down Köln's defence if they are to take away a vital three points.