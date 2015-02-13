Real Madrid - Deportivo La Coruña: Hosts look to steady the ship

When Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side host Deportivo La Coruña at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, they will know that nothing but an immediate, positive response to last week's derby defeat will be acceptable.

"Atletico deserved to win, they beat us in every respect" - Carlo Ancelotti

Saturday's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Atlético Madrid - courtesy of goals from Tiago, Saúl Ñiguez, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic - was a shock to the system for a side that has looked imperious in La Liga this season. Diego Simeone had once more masterminded a victory over his side's biggest rivals and it was so convincing that Madrid manager Acelotti made no excuses for his side. "It is very simple to read this game," he said. "Atlético deserved to win, they beat us in every respect -- in fight, play, organisation, second balls."

Since the turn of the year, Los Blancos have been dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Atlético and have seen their La Liga lead cut to just one point, with Barcelona breathing heavily down their necks. Ancelotti needs his misfiring players - such as Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - to quickly return to their best, but will take heart from the reverse fixture last September: Ancelotti's side thumped Deportivo 8-2 at the Estadio Riazor, and come Saturday evening, Madrid fans will be hoping for more of the same.

Despite being overwhelming favourites, however, Madrid will be wary of the threat that Deportivo pose, after a string of positive results in recent weeks. Víctor Fernández's side have collected 11 points from a possible 18 in their last six fixtures and will know that if they start brightly at the Riazor - and can perhaps steal a goal in the opening 20 minutes - then Madrid might start to get edgy.

Brancoazuis have seen their efforts reap rewards as they have climbed to 12th in La Liga - the only mishap coming in a 4-0 loss at home to a very impressive, Barcelona side. Deportivo's reversal of fortunates means that morale at the Riazor is at an all-time high, and Fernández knows that they have nothing to lose as they line up on Saturday against a Madrid side looking to lick their wounds.