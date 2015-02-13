Málaga - Espanyol: Gracia's side look to bounce back from heavy defeat

La Liga treats us to an intriguing top-half clash for the late kick-off on Saturday night, as Sergio's Espanyol side travel to La Rosaleda Stadium in order to face Málaga.

"We'll see an Espanyol that is in good form" - Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia's Málaga side have been pretty abysmal on the road this season, but have been imperious at home, losing just twice in the entire campaign - a somewhat understandable defeat to Real Madrid, but also an unexpected loss against Almeria. Despite his side's impressive record at La Rosaleda Stadium, Gracia remains wary of the threat Espanyol pose: "I expect a very complicated game against Espanyol. For them, they’ve been boosted by what they did at San Mamés and the fact they’ve left themselves in a good position for the return leg. We’ll see an Espanyol that is in good form and growing at the same time.”

Added incentive for Gracia's players, is the need to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Levante last weekend. The result leaves Málaga somewhat stranded in seventh place - six points adrift of Villarreal above them, but with an eight-point gap between them and Eibar in eighth. Europe is still a distinct probability, however, and the Málaga fans will be hoping that three points against Espanyol on Saturday night will keep them in touching distance.

For Sergio's Espanyol, the problems on the road persist, with just one win away from home so far this season. Their recent struggles in La Liga - with back-to-back defeats against Sevilla and Valencia - have, however, been offset somewhat by their cup success. After edging out Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, Espanyol ground out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao, at the San Mamés, in the first leg of the semi-finals, and will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Sadly for Espanyol fans, their cup run does not detract from a frankly awful record away from home in La Liga. Sure, Sergio's side remain in the top-half of the table - sitting ninth with 26 points - but their one away win this season - a 3-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano just before Christmas - has been long forgotten, and Espanyol may struggle at La Rosaleda Stadium against Málaga on Saturday night.