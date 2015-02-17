Shakhtar Donetsk - Bayern Munich: Can the Ukrainians stop the German champions?

In a war-torn Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk host Bayern Munich 600 miles away from their home stadium, the Dombass Arena, as they are set to play in Lviv. Even hundreds of miles away, Arena Lviv is supposed to be sold out in what looks to be a tricky fixture for the German champions. The Ukrainan side, led by captain Darijo Srna and top Champions League scorer Luis Adriano (9 goals), look to trouble Bayern Munich, led by vice-captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and Dutch winger Arjen Robben.

Although Arena Lviv is going to be filled to the capacity Wednesday, it is just not going to give the same boisterous feel as the Dombass Arena would. Donestk, managed by Mircea Lucescu, are always one of the top sides in Ukraine usually going head-to-head with rivals Dinamo Kyiv. As the Ukrainan League has taken a break, Shakhtar has been using their time playing friendlies. In their last five friendlies, Shakhtar has won two, drawn two, and lost one. It is going to be an emotional return back home for the Ukranian side, let's see if they make the most of it.

Shakhtar finished second in Group H behind FC Porto with nine points, finishing just ahead of Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. Back-to-back draws against Porto and Bilbao saw them only pick up two points in the first two matchdays, but thrashings of BATE on Matchday 3 and 4 put them in prime position to advance. It was in those blowout wins against BATE in which Luiz Adriano scored a Champions League record-tying nine goals in the group stage. A loss to Bilbao and a draw at Porto was enough to see them through into the last 16. The only player who is for sure going to miss this game is defender Taras Stepanenko for yellow card accumulation from the group stage.

Bayern, managed by Pep Guardiola, look to replicate their glory from two years ago under Jepp Heynckes. This season, they have been dominating the Bundesliga as they are eight points clear of second place Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg handed Munich its first defeat of the season thrashing them 4-1 in what was a stunning result for both sides. In their last five fixtures, they picked up 10 points, including an 8-0 hammering of Hamburg. The Germans are looking to recover from their 5-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the semifinals last year in the hope of lifting a sixth Champions League title.

Bayern Munich dominated Group E, nearly taking the maximum 18 points. They kicked off their campaign with two 1-0 wins against Manchester City and CSKA Moscow. Munich began to get their engines rolling with an astounding 7-1 win at Roma, and the return leg was a fairly comfortbale 2-0 win. City were the only team to beat Munich as a Sergio Aguero hat-trick saw off ten-men Bayern, in which the English side came back from 2-1 down. Bayern recovered from that loss in Matchday 6, winning 3-0 against CSKA Moscow. Unlike their Ukrainan opponents, Bayern have a few injuries, including captain Philipp Lahm(ankle), Javi Martinez(knee), and Thiago(knee). The long trip to Ukraine is going to make this a tricky fixture for Bayern, but their immense talent should be enough to get them through this match with a victory.