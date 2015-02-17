Lucas Piazon reportedly set for a permanent move to Frankfurt

A distinct lack of first-team oppportunities with Premier League leaders Chelsea has reportedly convinced 21-year-old Brazilian forward Lucas Piazon to seek a permanent transfer to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Following his loan agreement at the start of the current season, he will return to The Blues at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. However, the attacking midfielder had this to say to the media: "It's physically tough and pretty fast. But I am starting to get used to it; I am doing a lot of training and I am feeling good being at this club. I would like to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt."

Piazon was previously loaned out to La Liga side Malaga, and Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem previously - Jose Mourinho already has a full squad of ready-made stars, so it is heavily unlikely that the Brazilian would get a look in with the likes of Willian, Oscar, Juan Cuadrado and Eden Hazard all playing in similiar positions to the youngster.