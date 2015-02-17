Lucas Piazon reportedly set for a permanent move to Frankfurt
Lucas Piazon celebrating after the goal he scored against Schalke this weekend

Brazilian 21-year-old forward Lucas Piazon is considering staying at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after his current loan spell is finished, as first-team opportunities are limited with parent club Chelsea in the Premier League.

Abbeh
Following his loan agreement at the start of the current season, he will return to The Blues at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. However, the attacking midfielder had this to say to the media: "It's physically tough and pretty fast. But I am starting to get used to it; I am doing a lot of training and I am feeling good being at this club. I would like to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Piazon was previously loaned out to La Liga side Malaga, and Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem previously - Jose Mourinho already has a full squad of ready-made stars, so it is heavily unlikely that the Brazilian would get a look in with the likes of Willian, Oscar, Juan Cuadrado and Eden Hazard all playing in similiar positions to the youngster. 

