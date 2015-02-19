Tottenham 1-1 Fiorentina: Spurs held by La Viola at White Hart Lane

Tottenham and Fiorentina played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane as neither side could find the breakthrough in the Europa League Last 32 first leg.

Roberto Soldado opened the scoring sins minutes in with a well timed volley before José Basanta equalised just as half time approached with a rebound from six yards out. Both side shad chances, including Mohamed Salah and Nabil Bentaleb, but neither side could grab that second goal.

It didn’t take Spurs long to take the lead, Roberto Soldado opened the scoring after just six minutes. The striker volleyed home a corner after the ball was missed by Paulinho, who attempted the header before Soldado poked it home. Before this the Spaniard was played through but his shot was saved well from Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Spurs were certainly in the ascendancy, with Andros Townsend causing all sorts of problems for the Florentine defence, creating all sorts of chances. However La Viola soon grew into the game, chances for Joaquin and on loan Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah came as the game became more end to end.

La Viola equalised as half time approached. Somewhat against the run of play, Mati Fernandez drew a great save from Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris before José Basanta managed to get to the rebound, poking home from six yards out. Spurs had been dominating up to this point and were punished for not capitalising on their earlier chances.

Buoyed by their away goal, Fiorentina began the second half the better side. Joaquin picked out Salah, whose shot just skimmed wide of the goal. Lloris had it covered but it was a signal of intent form the Florence side.

Spurs started to settle back into the game after a slow start to the second half, they started to have possession and were playing just as they were when the game started. Nabil Bentaleb tried an audacious effort from 30 yards, but the ball went just over the bar.

Spurs soon introduced Harry Kane, hoping he could continue his red hot goalscoring form of late. The visitors were the next to challenge as Mario Gómez broke clear after going one on one with Federico Fazio, but the German fired wide.

Both sides were still threatening for a winner, Harry Kane’s introduction was having the desired effect, as he linked up well with Eriksen before the chance came to nothing. Fiorentina then went ridiculously close to taking the lead. Salah mis-controlled substitute Marcos Alonso’s pass and missed from six yards out.

As the final ten minutes approached neither side were in control, the end to end balance that had been present throughout was still there. However the game ended in a stalemate, which the visitors will be happier with, taking that all important away goal back to Florence for the second leg.